"Jeremy Sochan and his colorful hair will quickly become a fan favorite", "Born in Oklahoma, raised in England and plays for the Polish national team" - Fans with hilarious reactions after San Antonio Spurs draft the "overseas" star at No. 9

As coach Gregg Popovich approaches the end of his career, the San Antonio Spurs chose to select Jeremy Sochan in the NBA draft. The Baylor Bears star forward is keeping his colorful hair and personality in the state of Texas.
Jeremy Sochan was among the players rumored to be on the Spurs list, but some were surprised by his selection given the available players. Sochan is a well-traveled player who has lived and played worldwide.
NBA fans on Twitter had varying reactions to the pick. Some were hilarious.
"Jeremy Sochan and his colorful hair will quickly become a fan favorite…"
"Reading up on Jeremy Sochan. Born in Oklahoma, raised in England and plays for the Polish national team. That’s a Spur origin story if I’ve ever heard one."
"Bro averaged 9 points man I’m done"
Ultimately, it will be up to Sochan to prove the San Antonio Spurs were correct in their decision to select him. If Sochan and his colorful hair can deliver, his origin story and low points will matter much less.
For now, Sochan will have to live with the reactions from the fans on Twitter.
Another former Baylor Bears student praised the San Antonio Spurs' selection of Sochan.
While Robert Griffin III liked the selection of Sochan, the fans in New York were not as interested in the draft pick.
How Sochan fits in the Spurs culture was also a topic of conversation for the fans on Twitter. The comparison to legendary Spurs player Tim Duncan also exists, given their status as top ten draft picks.
Sochan is also set to bring a unique skill set that has some fans excited.
At the end of the day, there is only one conclusion about Sochan and the Spurs.
Still, the Spurs have a unique player to look forward to next season.
Jeremy Sochan brings a unique skill set to the San Antonio Spurs
While Jeremy Sochan has lived and played worldwide, his college basketball career was with the Baylor Bears. Now, the Bears star will travel a few hours down south to play for the San Antonio Spurs.
While some are concerned about Sochan's lack of scoring prowess, he provides plenty of versatility for the Spurs. He has a high motor and relentless defense that allows him to guard any position on the floor.
His tenacity will help him carve out a significant role with the Spurs early, but he will need to develop a better offensive game. If Sochan can develop as a shooter, the San Antonio Spurs could have a future star on their hands.
