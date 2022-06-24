"Jeremy Sochan and his colorful hair will quickly become a fan favorite", "Born in Oklahoma, raised in England and plays for the Polish national team" - Fans with hilarious reactions after San Antonio Spurs draft the "overseas" star at No. 9

As coach Gregg Popovich approaches the end of his career, the San Antonio Spurs chose to select Jeremy Sochan in the NBA draft. The Baylor Bears star forward is keeping his colorful hair and personality in the state of Texas.

Jeremy Sochan was among the players rumored to be on the Spurs list, but some were surprised by his selection given the available players. Sochan is a well-traveled player who has lived and played worldwide.

NBA fans on Twitter had varying reactions to the pick. Some were hilarious.

"Jeremy Sochan and his colorful hair will quickly become a fan favorite…"

"Reading up on Jeremy Sochan. Born in Oklahoma, raised in England and plays for the Polish national team. That’s a Spur origin story if I’ve ever heard one."

"Bro averaged 9 points man I’m done"

Ultimately, it will be up to Sochan to prove the San Antonio Spurs were correct in their decision to select him. If Sochan and his colorful hair can deliver, his origin story and low points will matter much less.

For now, Sochan will have to live with the reactions from the fans on Twitter.

Chris @Chris_ApTx Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini I asked Sochan if he might consider dying his hair fiesta colors.



He says he might put up a poll for the fans, so watch out for that. I asked Sochan if he might consider dying his hair fiesta colors.He says he might put up a poll for the fans, so watch out for that. Breaking: I love Jeremy Sochan twitter.com/RealTomPetrini… Breaking: I love Jeremy Sochan twitter.com/RealTomPetrini…

dylan @dylangonzalez21 Jeremy Sochan was a whole 26 days old when the spurs won the championship in 2003 Jeremy Sochan was a whole 26 days old when the spurs won the championship in 2003

Keff Ciardello @Keff_C Reading up on Jeremy Sochan. Born in Oklahoma, raised in England and plays for the Polish national team. That’s a Spur origin story if I’ve ever heard one. Reading up on Jeremy Sochan. Born in Oklahoma, raised in England and plays for the Polish national team. That’s a Spur origin story if I’ve ever heard one.

Another former Baylor Bears student praised the San Antonio Spurs' selection of Sochan.

While Robert Griffin III liked the selection of Sochan, the fans in New York were not as interested in the draft pick.

Ahmed🇸🇴/Hire Me Already @big_business_ You can hear a pin drop when Jeremy Sochan's name was announced. You can hear a pin drop when Jeremy Sochan's name was announced.

How Sochan fits in the Spurs culture was also a topic of conversation for the fans on Twitter. The comparison to legendary Spurs player Tim Duncan also exists, given their status as top ten draft picks.

Cameron Songer @CameronSonger With their first top-10 pick since Tim Duncan, the Spurs pick Jeremy Sochan and his very un-Duncanlike fashion sense. #PorVida With their first top-10 pick since Tim Duncan, the Spurs pick Jeremy Sochan and his very un-Duncanlike fashion sense. #PorVida https://t.co/P02ZQm8aex

Daman Rangoola @damanr Spurs: So tell us about yourself



Jeremy Sochan: We’ll actually I lived overseas and…



Spurs: SOLD! Spurs: So tell us about yourselfJeremy Sochan: We’ll actually I lived overseas and…Spurs: SOLD!

Shehan Jeyarajah @ShehanJeyarajah Jeremy Sochan to the Spurs just makes too much sense. Gregg Popovich has his new Boris Diaw. Jeremy Sochan to the Spurs just makes too much sense. Gregg Popovich has his new Boris Diaw.

Spurs Culture @SpursCulture Adding Jeremy Sochan to this team let's Keldon move to the 3, and Vassell to the 2 spot.



LOVE how versatile the Spurs can get with their lineups now Adding Jeremy Sochan to this team let's Keldon move to the 3, and Vassell to the 2 spot. LOVE how versatile the Spurs can get with their lineups now

Sochan is also set to bring a unique skill set that has some fans excited.

Dylan Hunter Carter @DylanHCarter Wasn’t expecting Jeremy Sochan but he fills an immediate position of need with incredible defensive versatility. Can’t hate on the pick! Wasn’t expecting Jeremy Sochan but he fills an immediate position of need with incredible defensive versatility. Can’t hate on the pick!

Jeremy Sochan Fan @7ntry Jeremy Sochan will be the best defender in his class Jeremy Sochan will be the best defender in his class

Chase Senior @Chase_Senior Jeremy Sochan is one of my favorite players in the 2022 NBA Draft class. Proves that basketball isn't just about scoring. A perfect San Antonio Spur. Good passer for a big, can guard multiple positions. If he develops a shot, look out Jeremy Sochan is one of my favorite players in the 2022 NBA Draft class. Proves that basketball isn't just about scoring. A perfect San Antonio Spur. Good passer for a big, can guard multiple positions. If he develops a shot, look out

🦅 @StealByDejounte My Power Forward next season, the world will know Jeremy Sochan's name. My Power Forward next season, the world will know Jeremy Sochan's name. https://t.co/dXxcXhj5z8

Todd Whitehead @CrumpledJumper For a guy who didn't get a ton of dunks, Jeremy Sochan did a great job finishing at the rim last season. For a guy who didn't get a ton of dunks, Jeremy Sochan did a great job finishing at the rim last season. https://t.co/cO19NfFwq7

FLEX From Jersey @FlexFromJersey Jeremy Sochan to Spurs at 9! Keep an eye on that going forward! Jeremy Sochan to Spurs at 9! Keep an eye on that going forward!

At the end of the day, there is only one conclusion about Sochan and the Spurs.

Still, the Spurs have a unique player to look forward to next season.

Jeremy Sochan brings a unique skill set to the San Antonio Spurs

Sochan brings a unique skillset from his college in North Texas to his NBA team in South Texas.

While Jeremy Sochan has lived and played worldwide, his college basketball career was with the Baylor Bears. Now, the Bears star will travel a few hours down south to play for the San Antonio Spurs.

While some are concerned about Sochan's lack of scoring prowess, he provides plenty of versatility for the Spurs. He has a high motor and relentless defense that allows him to guard any position on the floor.

His tenacity will help him carve out a significant role with the Spurs early, but he will need to develop a better offensive game. If Sochan can develop as a shooter, the San Antonio Spurs could have a future star on their hands.

