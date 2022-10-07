Fans share fervent reactions on Jamal Crawford joining Instagram - “They finally got you lol never thought I’d see the day”, “Godfather of Seattle hoops”

Jamal Crawford has had an absolutely massive week. The three-time Sixth Man of the Year has finalized a deal with Warner Bros. Discovery Sports. The news came on the heels of Crawford making appearances on the program last season, and marks the beginning of a new era for the veteran.

Alongside Candace Parker, Shaquille O'Neal and Adam Lefkoe, Crawford will make regular appearances on the NBA on TNT Tuesday show. It's a thrilling announcement for one of the greatest ball handlers in the history of the league. As Crawford proved over the course of his 20-year career, his ability to handle the basketball and score with ease was hard to match.

However, the news of Crawford joining NBA on TNT wasn't the only exciting news for his fans. The elite scorer also shocked fans by joining Instagram earlier this week.

Naturally, the news was quick to spread throughout the community as fans shared their reactions to the news.

After announcing retirement earlier this year, Jamal Crawford will be looking to cement his place as one of the top NBA analysts. He will have a unique perspective on the game since he has played in multiple eras.

Jamal Crawford, Dwyane Wade and other players who made the transition to an NBA analyst

Cleveland Cavaliers v Miami Heat

Over the years, countless NBA players have made the transition from playing in the league to sitting behind the desk. Jamal Crawford will of course be replacing Dwyane Wade at the NBA on TNT desk, who is stepping away from the role to pursue other endeavors. Sitting alongside Jamal Crawford behind the desk will be WNBA legend Candace Parker, who has won countless WNBA championships over the years.

Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley and Kenny 'The Jet' Smith are the most famous players who are currently NBA analysts. The three NBA legends, along with and the famed Ernie Johnson, have continued to put on one of the best NBA programs on TV. They have also won countless awards in the process.

We want to hear from you now. Are there any current or former NBA players you want to see as NBA analysts on TV? Let us know in the comments section below.

