Boston Celtics star forward Jaylen Brown wowed the fans as he showed off his skills in his second All-Star Game appearance on Sunday night. The much-awaited game wasn't as fun as fans expected it to be, and they shared their reactions after Brown became active on Twitter.

Brown tried to make the game fun by going after his Celtics teammate Jayson Tatum on multiple consecutive possessions. He also showed off his aerial skills with his thunderous dunks, which were treats for fans. But because of how boring the game was, fans quickly noticed that the two-time All-Star was more active on social media.

The third pick in 2016 retweeted a photo of Kyrie Irving's attempt to cover up the Nike logo on his shoes.

"These was straight fire I need a pair," Brown tweeted.

Fans shared their reactions to Brown's tweet regarding Irving's shoes. Here are some of the best reactions.

J.C @ih8redsox @FCHWPO all star break got you bored n on twitter @FCHWPO all star break got you bored n on twitter

Velvet Gorilla 88✭ @homie_straight @FCHWPO what he gonna do after the game participate in a tribal dance @FCHWPO what he gonna do after the game participate in a tribal dance

Irving's coverage of the Nike logo was due to the fact that his contract was suspended after his antisemitic issues at the start of the season. He's a free agent in the shoe market.

Also read: Jaylen Brown's facial fracture had him masked up for 2023 NBA All-Star Game: How did he fare and how long before he recovers?

How did Jaylen Brown perform at the 2023 NBA All-Star Game?

2023 NBA All-Star Game

While fans were left wanting more action in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, Jaylen Brown tried his best to make it at least watchable. In the third quarter, Brown decided to go one-on-one with Tatum, waking up the bored crowd. The two teammates went bucket after bucket against each other, even taunting each other.

Watch their All-Star game showdown below.

In the end, it was Tatum and Team Giannis who took home the win, but Brown still showed promise with how he played. The six-foot-six All-Star finished with 35 points, 14 rebounds and five assists for Team LeBron.

Jaylen Brown and coach Mike Malone didn't seem to enjoy the All-Star Game

After the game, Brown gave his thoughts on how the game turned out:

"Real basketball is different. This was like a layup line. ... It was just a glorified layup line. We got to figure out how to make the game a little bit more competitive."

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Jaylen Brown called the NBA All Star game “a glorified layup line” Jaylen Brown called the NBA All Star game “a glorified layup line” https://t.co/eE3YrAus5S

Denver Nuggets coach Mike Malone had a similar take on how the game was played:

"That’s the worst basketball game ever played. … I don’t know if you can fix it."

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



- Mike Malone on the All-Star game



(Via “That’s the worst basketball game ever played…I don’t know if you can fix it”- Mike Malone on the All-Star game(Via @VicLombardi “That’s the worst basketball game ever played…I don’t know if you can fix it” - Mike Malone on the All-Star game (Via @VicLombardi ) https://t.co/iw1ijyvxYt

In the past three seasons, the competitive nature of the stars has gone down after many thought it was fixed by the new format. Fans could lose interest in watching the All-Star Game if this trend continues. Commissioner Adam Silver has yet to release a statement on what the league is planning on doing to fix the re-emerging problem.

Also read: Which injury has Jaylen Brown endured and what’s his return timeline?

Poll : 0 votes