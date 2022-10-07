Fans share hilarious reactions on Victor Wembanyama and Rudy Gobert posing for a picture together - “Bro makes Rudy look like a guard omg”, “2K gonna be so confused trying to make the Victor Wembanyana build”

NBA prospect Victor Wembanyama continuously leaves everyone in awe with his on-court abilities. Now that he's finally played a game in the United States, fans are astonished at how he's able to play like a guard, despite being taller than All-Star center Rudy Gobert.

The world took notice of Victor Wembanyama when a video of him and Rudy Gobert playing one-on-one went viral. In the video, it was obvious that his length is his advantage over almost everyone. However, as time passed by, his other on-court skills developed, and Wembanyama became lethal from all parts of the floor.

Victor's team, the Metropolitans 92 of the LNB Pro A, a French basketball league, recently had two exhibition games against the G-League Ignite team. It was one of the most highly-anticipated matches before the season started as it featured future top prospects.

For the Metropolitans 92, they had Victor Wembanyama. G-League Ignite, on the other hand, had Scoot Henderson. Both players are projected to be the first and second picks in next year's NBA draft, respectively. This explains why the game was watched by the most dedicated basketball fans.

After the game, players posed for pictures with fans. One particular photographic subject caught the attention of most people. It was of the Minnesota Timberwolves' Gobert alongside his fellow Frenchman, Wembanyama. The height difference between the two surprised many fans, and Twitter users wasted no time sharing their thoughts.

Jace frederick @JaceFrederick



Victor Wembanyama is an incredible talent, and most teams right now are ready to tank just to get him in their team. The question is, would it be worth it?

Is it worth it to tank for Victor Wembanyama?

Metropolitans 92 v G League Ignite

Victor Wembanyama is one of the biggest prospects in the NBA right now. In fact, he could be considered the best prospect in the history of the league. His size, skills and talents all complement one another.

Teams like the San Antonio Spurs, Oklahoma City Thunder and Utah Jazz are all trying to compete against one another to see which team will get to draft him. It will be interesting to see how bad the tanking will be this season. Wembanyama is a unicorn of a player and missing a chance to draft him would definitely be dreadful.

One of Wembanyama's downsides is his durability. In his early professional career, he's already had two lower-body injuries that sidelined him and had him miss a significant number of games. That's one of the reasons why he missed the FIBA EuroBasket 2022 over the summer. It's a high-risk, high-reward type of gamble if teams consider drafting the 7-foot-4 center to their team.

