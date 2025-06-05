Fans shocked as Russell Westbrook lured to leave NBA for record-shattering overseas deal: "Bring D-Lo with you"

The basketball world was abuzz following reports that European club Hapoel Tel Aviv is targeting NBA star Russell Westbrook. According to European basketball insider Nemanja Zoric, the EuroCup champions have made initial contact with Westbrook and are preparing a record-breaking contract offer, one that would feature a salary unlike anything ever seen in European basketball.
The news sent social media into a frenzy, with fans reacting instantly to the possibility of Westbrook leaving the NBA for Europe. Reactions poured in as supporters and skeptics alike debated the potential pros and cons of such a blockbuster move for the former NBA MVP.
Regarding Westbrook’s current contract situation, the former league MVP holds a $3,468,960 player option for the 2025 season as part of the two-year, $6,772,731 deal he signed with the Denver Nuggets in 2024. Since his departure from the OKC Thunder in 2019, the veteran point guard has played for five different teams and has yet to find a long-term fit.
Russell Westbrook refused to comment on his player option with Nuggets
Russell Westbrook played a key role for the Denver Nuggets during their 2024–25 campaign, which ended with a second-round playoff exit. The nine-time All-Star made an impact across two grueling seven-game series, first helping the Nuggets edge out the LA Clippers, before falling to the OKC Thunder in a hard-fought battle.
Following Denver’s Game 7 loss to OKC, Westbrook was asked by Nuggets reporter Vinny Benedetto whether he had made a decision on his player option for next season. The veteran guard gave a blunt response before exiting the locker room, leaving his future up in the air.
In his first season with Denver, Westbrook appeared in 75 games, averaging 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.4 steals per game. During the postseason, he posted averages of 11.7 points on 39.1% shooting, including 31.7% from beyond the arc, along with 3.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.
