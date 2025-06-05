Fans shocked as Russell Westbrook lured to leave NBA for record-shattering overseas deal: "Bring D-Lo with you"

The basketball world was abuzz following reports that European club Hapoel Tel Aviv is targeting NBA star Russell Westbrook. According to European basketball insider Nemanja Zoric, the EuroCup champions have made initial contact with Westbrook and are preparing a record-breaking contract offer, one that would feature a salary unlike anything ever seen in European basketball.

Expand Tweet

The news sent social media into a frenzy, with fans reacting instantly to the possibility of Westbrook leaving the NBA for Europe. Reactions poured in as supporters and skeptics alike debated the potential pros and cons of such a blockbuster move for the former NBA MVP.

A fan commented:

Anthony Smith @ant_smith7 Bring D-Lo with you!

Another fan commented:

5’7 @shortestngga How you go to an NBA MVP to an Euro league player

A fan said:

Aidan LaPorta @AidanLaPorta69 I don’t see another team that would want him in the rotation unless he’s a mentor on a bad team

Another fan said:

T3ddyG 🐻 @HellcatT3ddy Deserves a farewell tour in the nba idc what anyone says he had one of the highest peaks ever

A user wrote:

Ben Hutter @HutterBen Russ better not play for no Tel Aviv team

Another user wrote:

Tak 🕊️ @TheTakMaeda Bruh I can’t imagine the Russ slander in 50 years if he does this “Derrick White has a ring” “Jamal Murray has a ring” “Russell Westbrook played in Israel” 😭😭😭

Regarding Westbrook’s current contract situation, the former league MVP holds a $3,468,960 player option for the 2025 season as part of the two-year, $6,772,731 deal he signed with the Denver Nuggets in 2024. Since his departure from the OKC Thunder in 2019, the veteran point guard has played for five different teams and has yet to find a long-term fit.

Russell Westbrook refused to comment on his player option with Nuggets

Russell Westbrook played a key role for the Denver Nuggets during their 2024–25 campaign, which ended with a second-round playoff exit. The nine-time All-Star made an impact across two grueling seven-game series, first helping the Nuggets edge out the LA Clippers, before falling to the OKC Thunder in a hard-fought battle.

Following Denver’s Game 7 loss to OKC, Westbrook was asked by Nuggets reporter Vinny Benedetto whether he had made a decision on his player option for next season. The veteran guard gave a blunt response before exiting the locker room, leaving his future up in the air.

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto Tried to get Russell Westbrook in the locker room to see he had made a decision on his player option for next season. He looked at his watch and asked what I was wearing tomorrow. When I said I didn’t know, he said “exactly” and walked off. Nuggets aren’t doing exit interviews.

In his first season with Denver, Westbrook appeared in 75 games, averaging 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.4 steals per game. During the postseason, he posted averages of 11.7 points on 39.1% shooting, including 31.7% from beyond the arc, along with 3.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.

