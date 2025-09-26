Fat Joe cracks up Karl-Anthony Towns by mistaking his $11,275,000 French teammate as African

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Sep 26, 2025 06:42 GMT
NBA: New York Knicks-Media Day - Source: Imagn
Karl-Anthony Towns during New York Knicks media day - Image Source: Imagn

A puzzled Fat Joe had everyone laughing when he misidentified New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns’ new teammate Guerschon Yabusele as African.

Yabusele, who impressed at the 2024 Paris Olympics, was born and raised in France to Congolese parents, but Fat Joe assumed he was African.

"I like that African guy y'all got from Philly," the rapper said in Thursday’s “Joe and Jada” podcast episode.
Jadakiss and Towns were both caught off guard and laughed at Fat Joe’s mix-up.

Then, while reading Yabusele’s bio, Fat Joe misunderstood again, thinking he was Dominican like Karl-Anthony Towns, even though Yabusele’s parents are from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which led to more laughter.

Yabusele had a career-best season in 2024-25 with the Philadelphia 76ers, averaging 11.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He started 43 of 70 games for the injury-riddled team and made enough of an impression to sign an $11,275,000 deal with the Knicks in the offseason.

Karl-Anthony Towns shoots down injury reports

After the Knicks were eliminated by the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals, ESPN reported that Towns was undergoing treatment for a left knee bruise and ligament damage in his left finger sustained during the playoffs.

However, at media day, Towns dismissed the reports and suggested they might have originated from the parody account NBA Centel.

Stefan Bondy of the New York Post asked Towns about “a knee procedure” referenced by ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, and Towns replied:

“No, I did not have a knee (procedure),” Towns said. “Where are you hearing this? You came on media day to come and put that out there? Who did that, Centel?”

Karl-Anthony Towns has previously dealt with knee issues, including a lateral meniscus tear. In 2024-25, his first season with the Knicks, he was an All-Star, averaging 24.4 points, 12.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

Next season, the Knicks are considered championship contenders with the Eastern Conference wide open, especially with the Boston Celtics likely without Jayson Tatum and the Indiana Pacers without Tyrese Haliburton.

This offseason, they added Jordan Clarkson and Yabusele to boost depth and hired Mike Brown to replace Tom Thibodeau.

