"Fat suit Harden returning": NBA fans grow tired of James Harden saga as latest reports reveal star will remain on Sixers on opening night

James Harden has not made his preseason debut for the Philadelphia 76ers amid his ongoing drama with the franchise. NBA fans are tired of the Harden saga following the latest reports about the situation. The Sixers expect the former MVP to be with the team to start the 2023-24 season.

According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports, Harden still wants to get traded to the LA Clippers. However, the Clippers are not willing to move Terance Mann as part of the deal for the 34-year-old star.

Fischer added that despite the current situation between Harden and the Sixers, "The Beard" will make his preseason debut on Friday against the Atlanta Hawks. The problem for Philly heading into a crucial campaign is how the drama will impact the team's overall performance.

NBA fans are growing tired of James Harden's unhappiness with the Philadelphia 76ers. It's the third time Harden has thrown a tantrum and requested a trade from a situation that doesn't favor him. He did it with the Houston Rockets and Brooklyn Nets, and now he's doing it with the Sixers.

One fan hilariously claimed that Harden will be donning his infamous "fat suit" to get his way once again:

"Fat suit Harden returning???"

Another fan had the same sentiment regarding Harden's "fat suit":

"He about to have the biggest fat suit on."

On the other hand, one fan is baffled why the Clippers are not interested in parting ways with a player like Mann in exchange for a former NBA MVP:

"Why are the Clippers so protective of Terrance Mann? Dude only averages 8pts per game…The only equivalent is PG or Kawhi."

Here are other reactions and memes to the latest James Harden news:

Tyrese Maxey not harboring ill feelings for James Harden

One of the most affected players in the James Harden situation is Tyrese Maxey, who did not receive a rookie max extension from the Philadelphia 76ers. Maxey won't have a definite role heading into next season as long as Harden is with the team.

But regardless of the drama within the organization, Maxey is not upset with Harden. He told Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports that he considers Harden as a big brother, who has helped him since the day he came to Philadelphia from the Brooklyn Nets.

"Me and James are still close," Maxey said. "He's like a big brother. As soon as he came in here, he embraced me. He taught me a lot. All he's done here is elevate my game."

