"Fat wines all the time" - Patrick Beverley admits quashing beef with Russell Westbrook surprised himself

Patrick Beverley has become notorious for playing mind games with his opponents. When combining this with his physical brand of defense, it isn't surprising at all that he develops rivalries with other players. One of his most famous rivalries was with superstar point guard Russell Westbrook.

Their rivalry began in 2013 when Westbrook was still with the OKC Thunder and Beverley was with the Houston Rockets. In the second game of the first round of that year's playoffs, Westbrook was handling the ball when Beverley tried to go for a steal. However, Beverley's motion caused him to collide with Westbrook's knee.

The incident led to a season-ending injury for Westbrook. Of course, the superstar point guard was furious at Patrick Beverley, leading to beef with one another.

Surprisingly, at the start of the 2022 NBA season, the two beefing guards found themselves teaming up. Pat Bev was acquired by the LA Lakers via trade, pairing him with his longtime rival, Russell Westbrook. Many were intrigued by how the pairing was going to work and to everyone's surprise, the two ended up quashing their beef.

Patrick Beverley said that, just like some fans, he was also surprised that this happened. As a guest on GQ Sports' YouTube Channel, he replied to some fan questions and comments on various social media platforms. One of the things he responded to was a comment that said the friendship between Beverley and Westbrook was not something they had seen coming [3:19].

"Me neither, lol ... Oh God, me neither," Beverley said. "Russ the homie. Russ really the homie. Really, Russ the bro. When I first came to LA, he was the first person to kinda like, 'Anything you need.' He was at my press conference throughout the season, you know.

"Dinners, wine, fat wines. Fat wines all the time. I had a Christmas dinner together. Think about that. Me and Russ. That's the homie, though. Really misunderstood. Really misunderstood. NBA great. Legend for sure."

While it was not expected, the friendship between the two was a pleasant surprise.

Patrick Beverley names Russell Westbrook as one of the biggest trash-talkers in the league

In the same video, Patrick Beverley responded to a question on Quora asking who the biggest NBA trash-talkers are.

He started his list with the Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green, then he also named Kevin Durant. Another player he named was Luka Doncic, although he said that Luka is only "low-key" in this regard.

Next, he named himself. After that, he rounded out the list by adding Russell Westbrook. Westbrook's inclusion isn't something that would surprise fans as he has been known to taunt and jaw at his opponents to throw them off their games.