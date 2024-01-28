Father-son courtside bonding as Drake rocks vintage Avirex jacket illuminates the atmosphere at MSG for Knicks vs. Heat showdown

World famous rapper and NBA fan Drake was in attendance at MSG for the New York Knicks game against the Miami Heat. Drake was spotted enjoying his time with his six-year-old son Adonis. Aside from being a good father to his kid, the rapper, as expected, dressed up well for the occasion sporting a vintage black Avirex leather jacket.

According to Avirex's official website, their leather jackets would sell for as low as $999 up to $1,498. It seems that it was a good night for Drake to wear an expensive leather jacket as the New York Knicks pulled off an overwhelming 125-109 victory over the Miami Heat on Saturday night.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

New York Knicks vs Miami Heat recap: Jalen Brunson lights up Madison Square Garden

Jalen Brunson

The New York Knicks are demonstrating their prowess as one of the Eastern Conference's top teams with an impressive winning streak. Their latest triumph, a 125-109 victory over the Miami Heat, marks their sixth consecutive win since their January 17 victory against the Houston Rockets. With a 29-17 record, the Knicks are on the verge of surpassing the Philadelphia 76ers (29-14) for the third seed in the East.

Jalen Brunson played a pivotal role in Saturday night's victory for New York, contributing 32 points, eight assists, five rebounds, one steal, and one block. Brunson's stellar performance on the court reinforces the assertions made by Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal that he deserves an All-Star selection this season.

Since returning from a calf injury, Brunson has been instrumental, averaging 32 points, 6.6 assists, and 4.1 rebounds over six games, all resulting in victories for the Knicks. Despite Julius Randle's unfortunate fourth-quarter shoulder dislocation against the Heat, he nearly achieved a double-double with 19 points and nine rebounds.

New York's depth was on display as four other players scored in double figures. OG Anunoby contributed 19 points, Josh Hart almost secured a double-double with 14 points and nine rebounds, Quentin Grimes added 12 points, and Donte DiVincenzo chipped in with 11 points.

During their six-game winning streak, New York has exhibited exceptional form, defeating two of last season's finalists convincingly. Aside from beating the Heat on Saturday, they dethroned the reigning NBA champions the Denver Nuggets 122-84 on Thursday. To be able to pull off two impressive victories on both those teams in two consecutive games speaks volumes about what New York is truly capable of doing in the league.

If New York maintains their current level of performance, they have a strong chance of securing a top seed in the postseason and making a deep playoff run this year. The absence of Julius Randle due to injury will hopefully not impede the team's success moving forward.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!