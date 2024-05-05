"Feels cruel": NBA fans console heartbroken Jalen Suggs as he breaks down in tears on national TV

Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner failed to make an impact on Sunday as the Orlando Magic fell short in their Game 7 matchup 106-94. Despite an 18-point, second-quarter advantage, the Magic eventually allowed the Cleveland Cavaliers to catch up and seize the lead in the third quarter.

It was a heartbreaking ending to their Eastern Conference first-round series for the young Orlando squad which was evident in Suggs, who broke down crying following the loss.

Seeing the young guard in tears drew several reactions from the fans. Some consoled Suggs through posts on X.

"Showing Jalen Suggs crying feels cruel," @rachelmillman tweeted.

"No one has ever been as singularly invested in winning games of basketball as Jalen Suggs. God Bless him," @joshez added.

"Watching Jalen here & Franz emotional in the press conf had me feeling some type of way. You can tell how much they love this team," @the_magician321 posted.

However, not everyone was as kind to the Orlando Magic guard. Others gave him a hard time for his struggles in Game 7.

"Jalen Suggs crying uncontrollably because he saw his own stats," @HaterReport wrote.

"For a dude who was so arrogant the whole series, it’s pretty fitting he choked in Game 7 and then cried," @kyleRo33 added.

Jalen Suggs was unable to contribute efficiently in the 7 loss. He shot 2 of 13 (2 of 10 from downtown) in 40 minutes. He scored 10 points and grabbed nine rebounds but also turned the ball over five times.

His teammate, Franz Wagner, was also a nonfactor, going 1-for-15 and scoring only six points in 35 minutes.

Paolo Banchero carried the scoring load, getting 38 points but was inefficient as he made only 10 of 28 attempts.

Jalen Suggs had better performances against the Cavs before Game 7 collapse

After seeing his forgettable Game 7 performance, it might be easy to think that Jalen Suggs was a liability for the Magic in their series against the Cavs.

The truth is he had some good outings in the first six games and was a reliable contributor, especially in their wins.

Suggs started slow, scoring only 13 points (4-for-16) in Game 1 and nine (2-for-5) in Game 2, both losses. He bounced back in Game 3, having his most efficient postseason game. He had 24 points on 9-for-11 shooting. Game 4 was somewhat of a double-edged sword for Suggs as he had an efficient 4-for-7 clip for 12 points but also had seven turnovers.

He scored 13 in Game 5 but made only five out of 14 attempts. Game 6 was also one of his better showings as he scored 22 points on 7-for-16 shooting.

This was the first playoff run in Suggs' career, and it looked like a roller-coaster ride for him. He would help in dismantling the Cavaliers' defense in one game but then would look like a nonfactor in the next.

At only 22 years old, Suggs has plenty of growing left to do, but he already showed that he can be a contributor in the postseason. If he can build on the positives that he showed this year, he can get more chances to prove himself in the playoffs alongside Paolo Banchero and the rest of the Magic.