"Going to be a monster": Donovan Mitchell joins NBA fans to laud Paolo Banchero's record-breaking heroics that go in vain vs. Cavs

The Orlando Magic's season is over, but they did not go down without a fight under Paolo Banchero's leadership. In Game 7 alone, the 21-year-old sophomore scored 38 points and grabbed 16 rebounds. However, it was not enough to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers who won 106-94 on Sunday to advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Despite the loss, Banchero impressed everyone with his stat line. As per ESPN's Kendra Andrews and Matt Williams, he is the youngest player since LeBron James in 2006 to have a 30-10 in the playoffs.

Banchero's impressive postseason run gave the Cavaliers a difficult time but in the end, it was worthy of praise from Donovan Mitchell himself.

"Paolo Banchero is going to be a monster," Mitchell told Lisa Salters.

Mitchell was not the only one to recognize Banchero's efforts as fans praised his efforts.

"A dawg!!! We gone be (good) for years! This kid wants it!! We took a veteran cav team to game 7 led by a 21 year old," @Keon007 tweeted.

"Heck of a player going to be scary next season," @DustinD1998 wrote.

"He's officially a superstar," @DunkThatLob posted.

Meanwhile, other fans took the time to also suggest offseason moves for the Magic.

"He’s awesome. He needs help though. He needs a shooting guard that can shoot and a point guard that can facilitate and shoot the ball," @Taurus510W wrote.

He's the future, amazing series @Pp_doesit. This playoff was a success for Orlando, great experience and if they can add another shooter and playmaker they will be in the upper echelon in the East for years to come," @Rainmakers28 tweeted.

Paolo Banchero's 38 points are the most scored by a player 21 or younger in a Game 7. He's 21 years, 175 days old.

Paolo Banchero's first two years with Orlando have been nothing short of impressive

It's back to the drawing board for the young Orlando Magic squad and their emerging superstar Paolo Banchero. However, the team has plenty to build upon, and it all begins with their 21-year-old star.

Banchero started his NBA career by winning the Rookie of the Year award after being taken first.

In his first season, he averaged 20.0 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. Although the Magic finished 13th in the Eastern Conference with a 34-48 record, they improved by 12 wins.

Banchero stepped things up following his stellar maiden season, averaging 22.6 ppg and 6.9 rpgs on his way to his first All-Star selection.

The team also improved behind Banchero, who was their leader on offense. Orlando finished as the fifth seed in the East with a 47-35 record and took a more experienced Cavs squad to seven games.

This summer, the Magic are reportedly looking to add veterans to aid their young stars. Klay Thompson and Paul George's names have been thrown into the mix, but the team's front office could pull off a couple of surprising offseason moves.