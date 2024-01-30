"Fell off then, should've been 10'20" by 18": NBA fans hilariously react to Victor Wembanyama being 5-foot-10 aged 9

Victor Wembanyama is currently the tallest NBA player alongside Boban Marjanović, both standing at 7-foot-4. Wembanyama has made the most out of his towering height and is currently dominating the paint on both offense and defense. Wemby is no stranger to being freakishly huge as he revealed that he was already standing at 5-foot-10 at the age of nine.

Fans on social media are in awe and are making hilarious remarks about Victor Wembanyama's abnormal growth spurt. Most people stand at 5-foot-10 as adults, which makes Wemby a special case. Here's what some fans had to say on X, formerly Twitter:

"Wow. He fell off then, should have been 10'20" by 18."

"People under 5’10 at 20 years old looking at 9 year old Wemby"

"sources say he was born at 3'6""

"And now he’s 8’ 10”"

"Kinda jealous. My 5’7” self would love to be 5’10” now😂😂 "

"Wemby messing around with his grade school basketball coach like"

"I’m 5’10 as a grown man. I’m cooked"

"Poor guy never had the chance to order off the kids menu"

Victor Wembanyama has maximized his height in rookie leaderboards

Minnesota Timberwolves v San Antonio Spurs

Throughout the 2023-24 NBA season, Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren have been engaged in a close battle for the top spot in the rookie ladder race, frequently overtaking each other. Since the third week of the season, Wembanyama has held the top position for six weeks, while Holmgren has led for five weeks.

As of Weeks 12 and 13, Wembanyama maintains his position as the frontrunner for the Rookie of the Year award, according to the NBA. His consistent performance since the start of the new year has solidified his standing at the top. In 2024, Wembanyama has demonstrated a significant improvement in his game, showcasing star potential compared to previous months.

Since Jan. 2, Victor Wembanyama has been averaging 24.4 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.2 blocks per game. This impressive performance has placed him ahead of Holmgren, who has averaged 15.5 ppg, 5.8 rpg and 2.3 bpg this month. It's worth noting that Wemby has achieved these numbers in just 26.1 minutes of play.

With San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich planning to increase Wembanyama's minutes starting Wednesday against the OKC Thunder, there is anticipation surrounding the Frenchman's potential. Given his recent stellar play despite limited playing time, it's likely that his numbers will continue to rise if he receives additional playing time in upcoming games.

Considering Wembanyama's current trajectory, maintaining his current level of play until the end of the season could make it difficult for Chet Holmgren to catch up and mount a successful case for the Rookie of the Year award.

