"Felt disrespectful", "Supposed to be up 3-0": Dirk Nowitzki and Dwyane Wade clear stance on infamous fake cough

All is now well between NBA legends and Basketball Hall-of-Famers Dirk Nowitzki and Dwyane Wade after their infamous ‘fake cough’ incident in the 2011 NBA Finals. The two reiterated it in the first episode of Wade’s The Why with Dwyane Wade podcast.

Joined by fellow newly inducted Hall-of-Famers Pau Gasol and Tony Parker, they cleared their stances on what happened between them during their second finals showdown, which only heightened their rivalry.

The issue stemmed when Dwyane Wade and LeBron James were caught on video doing a fake cough when informed of Dirk Nowitzki being ill. The video emerged ahead of the pivotal Game Five of the 2011 NBA Finals and the series tied at 2-2.

The Mavericks, though, had the last laugh as they won the game and eventually the series.

On the podcast, Dirk Nowitzki admitted that at the time he felt disrespected by the actions of Wade and James but did not allow himself to be consumed by it. The one-time NBA MVP said:

“To me, it felt disrespectful. I felt I never had to fake an illness to show anything. I did not feel well that day. I had a fever. And that was it, I thought it was childish … But at the end of the day it did not really added to the motivation. …”

For Wade, it was one of the regretful things he admittedly did as a young player and something he would take back if possible, saying:

“It was of those things that happened that you didn’t know what it’s going to become … At that time, in our minds, we supposed to be up 3-0, and all the talk back to us was Dirk is sick.

"And in the moment of being young and we had those moments with the fake cough and boom it went everywhere. …”

Dirk Nowitzki emerged as the NBA Finals MVP that year, averaging 26 points and 9.7 rebounds, while Wade led the Heat with norms of 26.5 points, seven rebounds and 5.2 assists.

Dirk Nowitzki’s ‘beef’ with Dwayne Wade started after 2006 NBA Finals

On the same podcast, Dirk Nowitzki shared his feelings about Dwyane Wade following the Dallas Mavericks’ loss to the Miami Heat in the 2006 NBA Finals. He said that it somehow started his ‘beef’ with the three-time champion.

The now-retired German superstar admitted that their relationship then was not the most cordial after everything that happened in the championship series. Nowitzki said (via Sports Illustrated):

“Well, there wasn’t a lot of love there. I think there were just things said on both sides that weren't appreciated.

"I think you (Wade) took offense when I said we kinda gave them (Miami) the championship, which I probably would have taken offense too because (you) worked extremely hard. You played your butt off and carried them.”

Wade admitted that he added to the fire by “swinging back in the media.”

Miami won the 2006 NBA Finals in six games, coming back from 2-0 down. Wade was named the Finals' most valuable player, averaging 34.7 points, 7.8 assists and 3.8 rebounds.

Dirk Nowitzki, though, exacted payback five years later when the Mavericks beat the Heat in the 2011 NBA Finals, and he won the MVP honors.

The two were inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as members of the Class of 2023. They have been more friendly to one another after their playing days were over.

