Fever's Sydney Colson in utter shock after Kawhi Leonard sends warning across NBA community 

Kawhi Leonard pleasantly surprised the NBA community with his game-winning performance in the second matchup of the Los Angeles Clippers versus Denver Nuggets series. Among those impressed was Indiana Fever's Sydney Colson, who took to social media to reveal being in awe of the two-way star’s dominant display.

“Kawhi missed like 5 straight seasons and is hoopin like this,” Colson wrote on X/Twitter.

Leonard erupted for a 39-point outing, shooting the ball at a highly efficient 78.9% FG. He came in clutch, scoring 12 points in the closing frame (responsible for the final seven points), leading the LA side to a 105-102 win.

Since joining the Clippers in 2019, Leonard has suited up for just 266 regular-season games, with constant injury concerns preventing him from being available.

This season alone, he missed the first three months recovering from a knee issue and appeared in only 37 regular-season games.

While his regular season was relatively quiet, Leonard picked the perfect moment to deliver his best performance of the season.

“I just kept going and staying in the zone. I didn't worry about what shots I was making or missing, just kept shooting,” Leonard said postgame via 'NBA on TNT'.

James Harden and Ty Lue shower Kawhi Leonard with lofty compliments

Kawhi Leonard proved to be the difference-maker tonight, leading the Clippers to a crucial victory that evened the series at one game apiece. Fully aware of how valuable a road win is in the playoffs, the Clippers — especially James Harden and coach Ty Lue — gave Leonard his flowers for stepping up when it mattered most.

“It feels like he didn't miss a shot. His shot-making ability is elite,” Harden said via YahooSports.com.

After missing the last two postseasons, Leonard reminded everyone how he previously thrived in such high-pressure games. Lue, meanwhile, praised his star forward for consistently delivering when it mattered the most.

“This is what Kawhi lives for, getting healthy for the playoffs. We know if we've got a healthy Kawhi, we can win any series,” Lue added.

Through the first two games of the series, Kawhi Leonard is averaging 30.5 ppg, 4.5 rpg and 2.5 spg. As the series shifts to LA with the Clippers having a shot at taking an advantage in the series, Ty Lue and Co. will expect "The Klaw" to sustain this high level on both ends of the floor.

Game 3 of the first-round playoff series takes place at Intuit Dome on Thursday.

