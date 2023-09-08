FIBA Twitter account hilariously references 'Every Breath You Take' while applauding Aleksa Avramovic's defense on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander arguably played his worst game of the 2023 FIBA World Cup against Serbia. Aleksa Avramovic played a huge part in limiting the All-NBA guard from putting up his usual stellar numbers in their recently concluded semifinal match.

Avramovic stepped up big time for the Serbians on defense. Gilgeous Alexander was limited to just 19 points, over 10 points below his 30.5 PPG in the tournament.

FIBA’s social media department could not resist trolling the Canadians with this:

The Police released the song in 1983 from the album Synchronicity. It captured the defensive masterclass conducted by the Serbians. Aleksa Avramovic, at the point of attack against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, led the charge.

The Serb, who plays for Partizan Mozzart Bet, is almost an unheard-of name coming into the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Tonight’s performance against Canada should easily increase his following, even among non-Serbians.

Avramovic was physical and hounded Shai Gilgeous-Alexander throughout the night. The Serbian guard’s steal to start the fourth quarter, which led to a breakaway layup, was a nutshell of “SGA’s” night. The uncontested lay-in gave Serbia a 77-63 lead.

Team Canada tried to mount a last-ditch effort in the last minutes of the fourth quarter but couldn’t overcome the Serbians’ composure and experience.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Canada looked unprepared against Serbia’s athleticism and physicality

Team Canada must have watched and designed a game plan to beat Serbia. Executing that strategy didn’t go as planned.

What stood out in the Canadians’ loss was how they struggled to adapt to the Serbs’ physicality. How Serbia plays is no secret. They’ve played that way the whole tournament even in their loss to Italy in the second round of the FIBA World Cup.

Serbia also didn’t give an inch when it comes to athleticism. Team Canada has Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, Dillon Brooks and others. They looked almost a step slower against well-oiled Europeans on both ends of the floor.

The Serbians’ experience in international basketball might have allowed them to maximize their advantages. Canada has a roster filled with NBA players but seemed at a lower level in terms of chemistry and execution.

In the biggest game of the tournament, Serbia’s edge in experience highlighted their physicality and athleticism. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gave it his all. RJ Barrett had a successive good game. However, Serbia, the better team in almost all aspects, couldn’t be denied.

Considering the winners didn't have NBA Finals MVP Nikola Jokic, this was an impressive win by the 2014 finalist.