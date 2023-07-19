2023 FIBA World Cup: Lauri Markkanen and Alex Murphy headline Finland team as full squad is announced

Finland may be a dark horse for the upcoming 2023 FIBA World Cup, with NBA All-Star Lauri Markkannen headlining their roster. Markkanen was named the 2023 NBA Most Improved Player, and will carry most of the scoring load for his country this summer.

He was traded to the Utah Jazz in the Donovan Mitchell deal and had the best season of his career in Utah. Markkanen averaged 25.6 points per game, having never averaged 20.0 ppg in a previous season. He also shot a career-high 49.9 percent from the field and nearly 40 percent from downtown.

Alex Murphy bolsters the Finnish squad. Murphy played college basketball at Duke University and was a four-star recruit out of high school. He also played at Florida.

Murphy currently plays professionally in Japan, after playing in Spain, Hungary and Finland.

American Jacob Grandison also earned Finnish citizenship through his mother. The 25-year-old currently plays at Duke University after several transfers.

Current Pitt Panthers player Federiko Federiko is also on the roster. The 6-foot-11 big man could be a player to watch.

Shawn Hopkins is another American-born player with Finnish citizenship on the roster. He played college basketball at Minnesota State.

2023 FIBA World Cup - Finland Roster

Can Finland make a run in the 2023 FIBA World Cup?

Finland has more talent than usual this summer, however, they are in the 'Group of Death' in the tournament.

They will face Japan, Australia, and Germany, all four of which have NBA players on their rosters.

Japan is bringing Rui Hachimura, who just secured a big contract this offseason. They also have Phoenix Sun Yuta Watanabe and a home-court advantage.

Australia won bronze at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and is loaded with ten NBA players. These include:

Xavier Cooks (Washington Wizards)

Dyson Daniels (New Orleans Pelicans)

Dante Exum (Dallas Mavericks)

Josh Giddey (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Josh Green (Dallas Mavericks)

Joe Ingles (Orlando Magic)

Jock Landale (Houston Rockets)

Patty Mills (Atlanta Hawks)

Matisse Thybulle (Portland Trail Blazers)

Jack White (Oklahoma City Thunder).

Germany also has NBA talent. They are bringing Maxi Kleber (Dallas Mavericks), Dennis Schroder (Los Angeles Lakers), Daniel Theis (Indiana Pacers), Franz Wagner (Orlando Magic), Moritz Wagner (Orlando Magic).

As such, it will be tough for Finland to advance to the knockout round. Markkanen may need a few superhero performances, but you never know with the FIBA World Cup. It really could happen.

