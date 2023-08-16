FIBA World Cup 2023: Massive loss for Canada as Jamal Murray set to miss out on premier event

Another NBA star is set to miss the 2023 FIBA World Cup later this month after Jamal Murray was ruled out due to an unspecified injury. Team Canada announced on Tuesday that Murray was not cleared by their medical team and would miss the tournament.

In a statement through Canada Basketball, Murray expressed his disappointment in missing the FIBA World Cup. He's looking forward to rejoining the national team next year, hopefully in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"When I entered the training camp, I wanted to assess how my body would respond after a long and demanding season and whether I would be physically capable of competing at the highest required level for the World Cup," Murray said. "Following consultations with medical staff and the team, it has become evident that I need additional time for recovery.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Therefore, I have had to make the difficult decision of not taking part in the tournament. Representing Canada at the Olympics remains a dream of mine, and I will support the team throughout their journey as they pursue this objective."

Expand Tweet

Jamal Murray is coming off his first full season since a torn ACL that keep him out for more than a year. Murray also played the entire regular season and playoffs, helping the Denver Nuggets win their first NBA championship.

As for Team Canada, they still have a formidable roster heading into the FIBA World Cup. They are in Group H with Latvia, Lebanon and France, and will play the group stage in Indonesia. A great showing in the tournament could see them outright qualify for next year's Olympics.

Without Murray, the Canadians will have to rely on players such as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, RJ Barrett, Kelly Olynyk and Dillon Brooks.

Also Read: Michael Jordan, who sold a $3 billion franchise, once had to pay a mere $102 fine to avoid arrest

Jamal Murray not the only missing star at the 2023 FIBA World Cup

Jamal Murray joined a long list of international NBA players missing the 2023 FIBA World Cup in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia. Kristaps Porzingis was ruled out for Latvia on Monday while Murray's omission was announced on Tuesday.

Here's a list of international NBA players not at the World Cup

Jose Alvarado (Puerto Rico)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Greece)

Rui Hachimura (Japan)

Al Horford (Dominican Republic)

Nikola Jokic (Serbia)

Maxi Kleber (Germany)

Jamal Murray (Canada)

Kristaps Porzingis (Latvia)

Ricky Rubio (Spain)

Domantas Sabonis (Lithuania)

Ben Simmons (Australia)

Juan Toscano-Anderson (Mexico)

Victor Wembanyama (France)

Also Read: What happened to Johnetta Forbes? Steve Forbes' wife's condition explored as Wake Forest coach issues statement

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)