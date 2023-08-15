What happened to Johnetta Forbes? Steve Forbes' wife's condition explored as Wake Forest coach issues statement

Wake Forest head coach Steve Forbes announced on Monday that his wife Johnetta Forbes suffered a serious medical event last week.

In a statement on Monday, the 58-year-old head coach provided an update on his wife's condition. Johnetta had a stroke on Tuesday in Florida while Steve was in Kuwait for Operation Hardwood. Their three children were present when it happened and they were able to help their mother get proper medical care.

"By the grace of God our 3 children were with her when this tragedy occurred, and they did an incredible job taking care of their mother by getting her the immediate care she needed," Steve wrote. "I left Kuwait the next day, but It took me about 24 hours to fly from Kuwait City to Pensacola, Florida. Johnetta is currently a patient at Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola."

In a statement released by Steve Forbes and his family through Wake Forest, he was grateful to his three children and the medical responders for taking good care of Johnetta.

EMTs from South Walton Beach, as well as the doctors and nurses at the Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital in Miramar Beach, provided the necessary help to stabilize her.

"I'm so proud of our three children Elizabeth, Christopher, and Johnathon who took unbelievable care of their mother from the moment this happened," Forbes said. "They showed tremendous courage and resiliency in a time of crisis. Rest assured, my wife’s determination and resolve are stronger than ever, and our family is fully committed to helping her recover from this serious medical event."

Steve Forbes likely to miss time next season

Steve Forbes coaching Wake Forest against Duke last season.

Steve Forbes has been in charge of Wake Forest since 2020 after five seasons as head coach at East Tennessee State. However, it seems like Forbes will miss some time as he tends to his wife. Players are scheduled to report on campus in about two weeks.

"I have the utmost confidence in my entire staff," Forbes said. "They will take great care of our players and our program during the times I'm away helping with Johnetta's recovery. We have a very talented and mature group of players who are focused on doing the right things, on and off the court."

In three seasons at Wake Forest, Forbes has compiled a record of 50-39. They failed to make the NCAA tournament in all three seasons but have a winning record the past two years. The Demon Deacons even qualified for the NIT in 2022 and reached the quarterfinals.

