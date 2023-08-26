FIBA World Cup 2023 updated points table and bracket after opening group games

The FIBA World Cup is officially underway, with fans tuning in for some thrilling action across three host cities. With Gameday No. 1 & 2 both producing a number of exciting matchups, and some pretty big upsets, this year's tournament is shaping up to be a classic.

Notably, Team USA kicked off their 2023 FIBA World Cup campaign with a big win, defeating New Zealand as they look to avenge their disappointing 2019 FIBA World Cup. In addition, a back-and-forth battle through three quarters between Greece and Jordan saw the Hellenic team put on a monstrous fourth-quarter en route to a 92-71 win.

With two days of action behind us, let's take a look at the updated 2023 FIBA World Cup points tables, now that all groups have played two of their six games.

Germany v Greece: Quarterfinal Round - FIBA EuroBasket 2022

FIBA World Cup 2023 Updated points table and bracket

Group A (2/6 games played)

Italy vs. Angola: 81-67

Dominican Republic vs. Phillippines: 87-81

In Group A, Italy picked up a big win over Angola, edging out first place thanks to a 14-point differential, compared to the Dominican Republic's 6. On the flip side, the Phillippines secured third place with a -6 point differential compared to Angola's -14.

Updated Standings

Team Points W/L Italy 2 1-0 Dominican Republic 2 1-0 Phillippines 1 0-1 Angola 1 0-1

Group B (2/6 games played)

Puerto Rico vs. South Sudan: 101-96

Serbia vs. China: 105-63

In Group B, Serbia picked up a big win over China, edging out first place thanks to a 42-point differential, compared to Puerto Rico's 5. On the flip side, South Sudan secured third place with a -5 point differential compared to Angola's -42.

Updated Standings

Team Points W/L Serbia 2 1-0 Puerto Rico 2 1-0 South Sudan 1 0-1 China 1 0-1

Group C (2/6 games played)

Greece vs. Jordan: 92-71

Team USA vs. New Zealand: 99-72

In Group C, the USA picked up a big win over New Zealand, edging out first place thanks to a 27-point differential, compared to Greece's 21. On the flip side, Jordan secured third place with a -21 point differential compared to New Zealand's -27.

Updated Standings

Team Points W/L USA 2 1-0 Greece 2 1-0 Jordan 1 0-1 New Zealand 1 0-1

Slovenia v Venezuela: Group F - FIBA World Cup

Group D (2/6 games played)

Lithuania vs. Egypt: 93-67

Montenegro vs. Mexico: 91-71

In Group D, Lithuania picked up a big win over Egypt, edging out first place thanks to a 26-point differential, compared to Montenegro's 20. On the flip side, Mexico secured third place with a -20 point differential compared to Egypt's -26.

Updated Standings

Team Points W/L Lithuania 2 1-0 Montenegro 2 1-0 Mexico 1 0-1 Egypt 1 0-1

Group E (2/6 games played)

Australia vs. Finland: 98-72

Germany vs. Japan: 81-63

In Group E, Australia picked up a big win over Finland, edging out first place thanks to a 26-point differential, compared to Germany's 18. On the flip side, Japan secured third place with a -18 point differential compared to Finland's -26.

Updated Standings

Team Points W/L Australia 2 1-0 Germany 2 1-0 Japan 1 0-1 Finland 1 0-1

Group F (2/6 games played)

Georgia vs. Cape Verde: 85-60

Slovenia vs. Venezuela: 100-85

In Group F, Georgia picked up a big win over Cape Verde, edging out first place thanks to a 25-point differential, compared to Slovenia's 15. On the flip side, Venezuela secured third place with a -15 point differential compared to Cape Verde's -25.

Updated Standings

Team Points W/L Georgia 2 1-0 Slovenia 2 1-0 Venezuela 1 0-1 Cape Verde 1 0-1

Group G (2/6 games played)

Brazil vs. Iran: 100-59

Spain vs. Ivory Coast: 94-64

In Group G, Brazil picked up a big win over Iran, edging out first place thanks to a 41-point differential, compared to Spain's 30. On the flip side, Ivory Coast secured third place with a -30 point differential compared to Iran's -41.

Updated Standings

Team Points W/L Brazil 2 1-0 Spain 2 1-0 Ivory Coast 1 0-1 Iran 1 0-1

Group H (2/6 games played)

Latvia vs. Lebanon: 109-70

Canada vs. France: 95-65

In Group H, Latvia picked up a big win over Lebanon, edging out first place thanks to a 39-point differential, compared to Canada's 30. On the flip side, France secured third place with a -30 point differential compared to Lebanon's -39.

Updated Standings

Team Points W/L Latvia 2 1-0 Canada 2 1-0 France 1 0-1 Lebanon 1 0-1

With the 2023 FIBA World Cup in full swing, expect plenty of exciting matches in the days and weeks to come.

