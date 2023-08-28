“Fighting for his life to get out of Portland” – Damian Lillard working his boxing skills amid trade rumors has NBA fans trolling him

Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard, during this intense offseason marked by trade talks, is featured on a recently surfaced online video in which he is honing his boxing skills.

Besides his basketball career, Lillard has explored different avenues, such as rapping and boxing.

Lillard has been vocal about his passion for boxing. His love for the sport, which he calls his favorite to watch, was seeded from watching major boxing bouts with his family as a kid. Over time, he transformed this fondness into production, incorporating boxing as an essential component of his offseason training regimen.

Although Lillard displayed impressive form during his boxing session, fans didn't hesitate to jest about his recent desire to be traded from the Blazers. Numerous fans teased him, implying that the guard is gearing up to fight his way out of "Rip City."

Damian Lillard's Miami Heat trade request called unfair by Charles Barkley

Charles Barkley labels Damian Lillard's trade request to the Miami Heat "unfair."

Damian Lillard's trade request from the Portland Trail Blazers has been a prominent narrative this summer. He has openly expressed his desire to join the Miami Heat.

Following this, numerous analysts and experts have offered varying opinions on the point guard's desire to part ways with the franchise.

On The Ringer's "Bill Simmons Podcast," Charles Barkley labeled Lillard's request as "unfair" to the Blazers, highlighting his specific desire to be traded exclusively to the Miami Heat.

“I think Dame’s request was unfair, only going to Miami, because Miami don’t have any assets. … The only problem I have with Dame, he says, ‘Hey, trade me, try to put me in the best situation.’ But they can’t screw up their organization by taking pennies on the dollar," Barkley said.

Discussing Lillard's potential trade, Sir Charles reflected on his own trade experience from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Phoenix Suns. Following eight seasons as a standout player for the 76ers, the team that drafted him, Barkley had reached a point where he decided to seek a trade.

The NBA legend additionally shared that he took a week to draft a trade request letter with his agent. However, just a day before he intended to send it, he received news that he had already been traded to the Phoenix Suns.

