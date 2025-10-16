"Fighting in preseason, get him Quick": Fans react as angry Joe Mazzulla appears to cuss $162,500,000 Raptors star after taunt

  • home icon
By Michael Macasero
Modified Oct 16, 2025 04:07 GMT
Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla stood a few feet away from Immanuel Quickley on Wednesday when the point guard celebrated a corner 3-pointer. As Quickley backpedaled past the Celtics bench, he motioned something to the seated players. Mazzulla reportedly said “Shut the f**k up” in response.

Fans reacted to the exchange that went viral on social media:

The play unfolded after Derrick White missed a layup. Scottie Barnes grabbed the rebound before whipping a pass to a streaking R.J. Barrett, who lured Boston’s defense. Once Anfernee Simons and Payton Pritchard shut the paint, Barrett sent the ball to Quickley, who made the uncontested triple.

Sam Cassell, Joe Mazzulla’s assistant coach, looked at Quickley but did not say anything. It was the Celtics’ head coach who did not let the point guard’s antics pass by without reacting.

The Boston Celtics forced the former New York Knicks playmaker to struggle. They limited him to 14 points behind 3-for-14 shooting, including 1-for-8 from deep. Half of Quickley’s points came from the free-throw line, where he made 7 of 8 attempts. The speedy point guard, who signed a five-year, $162.5 million contract in 2024, could not hold back a celebration.

Joe Mazzulla’s Celtics got the last laugh, though. Xavier Tillman hit the game-winning shot to push his team to a 110-108 win.

Joe Mazzulla expressed satisfaction in his team’s preseason win

Most teams don’t care about results in preseason games. Most coaches emphasize habit-building, fast-tracking chemistry and installing concepts as the focus during these exhibition games.

Joe Mazzulla had a different take when he talked to reporters after the game:

“So I don't care that it's a preseason game. The fact is, we won, and [Tillman] was a big part of that. He delivered, and we're gonna need him as we start the season."

The Toronto Raptors tied the game at 108 apiece after Jamison Battle stunned the Celtics crowd with a 32-footer. Following a Mazzulla timeout, the Celtics executed a play that resulted in Tillman making an 11-foot jumpshot.

