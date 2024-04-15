“Figure out a way to beat Phoenix”: Anthony Edwards addresses concerns ahead of Playoffs matchup vs Kevin Durant-led Suns after huge loss

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves faced a tough defeat Sunday afternoon, falling 125-106 to the Phoenix Suns at Target Center. The loss came as the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets closed out their regular-season campaigns, solidifying the Wolves' position as the third seed in the Western Conference.

While the Timberwolves have their first-round playoff opponent set, Sunday's performance left much to be desired against the same team they'll face next.

After the loss, Edwards, when asked about his mindset for the Phoenix series, candidly responded by saying:

"Figure out a way to beat Phoenix, because we ain't been able to do it. So that's the mindset."

He was asked a follow-up question on his confidence level entering the series to which he replied:

"Hell yeah. Hell yeah. They won three games in the regular season, regular season over with now. We got the postseason, so we'll be ready to go."

With the LA Lakers securing a victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, the Phoenix Suns are now locked into the sixth seed in the conference. Consequently, the Minnesota Timberwolves are slated to face the Suns in the first round of the playoffs.

In essence, Sunday's matchup served as a preview for the impending playoff series. However, if the Timberwolves aim to advance past the first round, a significant improvement in performance will be imperative, especially considering their showing on Sunday.

How the Phoenix Suns contained Anthony Edwards and Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves (56-26) struggled with turnovers, committing 19 out of 24 in the first half alone, leading to a daunting 22-point deficit in the opening quarter. Despite a valiant effort to trim the margin to 11 points by the end of the third quarter, Minnesota couldn't bridge the gap any further.

Bradley Beal showcased his scoring prowess early on, notching 16 of his game-high 36 points in the first quarter, asserting the Suns' (49-33) dominance in Sunday's matchup. The intensity escalated in the second quarter when Beal engaged in a heated exchange with Anthony Edwards, prompting technical fouls for both players after a brief altercation that saw benches clear.

Beal's impressive performance received ample support from Devin Booker and Grayson Allen, who contributed 23 and 20 points, respectively, to the Suns' scoring effort. Kevin Durant also chipped in 15 points.

For the Timberwolves, Rudy Gobert led the charge with 21 points, backed by a strong showing from five players who reached double figures. Karl-Anthony Towns, still finding his rhythm in just his second game back from a torn meniscus, recorded 10 points and six rebounds.

Notably, Towns made a significant contribution with a crucial long two-pointer in the third quarter, narrowing the Wolves' deficit to 10 points. Meanwhile, Edwards finished the game with subpar 13 points, six rebounds, and four assists, including a steal and a block.