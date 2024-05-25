"Filling out job applications": $60 million worth Charles Barkley makes satirical comment on Inside the NBA 

Charles Barkley, the NBA legend and analyst known for his unfiltered opinions, injected some humor into the show, "Inside the NBA," by taking a playful jab at his own network, TNT. His remarks came amid speculation about the future of NBA broadcasting rights, with ESPN and NBC reportedly closing out the deal with the NBA.

During the postgame show of Game Two of the Western Conference Finals between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks, Barkley seized the opportunity to make the comment during the "Gone Fishin" segment as host Ernie Johnson highlighted how "Inside the NBA" was behind on these segments, prompting Barkley to make a playful comment before they caught up, saying:

"We've been busy... Filling out job applications."

Charles Barkley's comment sparked laughter from both the crew of Kenny Smith, Shaq, Draymond Green, and the host Ernie Johnson. But under all the fun, there might be a bit of worry. The show has been on TNT for over 25 years, and if they lose the rights to show NBA games, it could be a whole new ball game for this legendary show.

Barkley has an estimated net worth of around $60 million (per celebritynetworth) He has amassed tens of millions through endorsement deals with companies such as Nike, McDonald's and Dick's Sporting Goods.

In 2020, he signed a huge deal with TNT to keep co-hosting "Inside the NBA" for 5 years, earning $6 million a year. Then, in October 2022, things got even bigger! He signed another contract to stay with TNT for a whopping 10 years, this time for $100 million dollars.

The NBA's television rights are a massive deal, and with the current contract expiring soon, there's a lot at stake. Barkley's earnings would be significantly impacted without TNT, making it interesting to see how the veteran analyst navigates the future of NBA broadcasting.

Charles Barkley Reports Low Morale at 'Inside the NBA'

The future of "Inside the NBA" on TNT, one of basketball's most beloved shows, hangs in the balance, and it seems to be affecting the on-air talent. Charles Barkley, known for his outspoken honesty, recently addressed the situation in a recent episode of the Dan Patrick Show.

When asked about the current situation working on the TNT show, he told Dan that the morale on the set is low, stating:

"Morale sucks, plain and simple. ... These people I work with, they screwed this thing up, clearly," Barkley said. "We don't have zero idea what's going to happen. I don't feel good; I'm not going to lie. We don't have zero idea what's going to happen. I don't feel good; I'm not going to lie."

He expressed his frustration and concern, revealing that the low morale at "Inside the NBA" is a direct result of the ongoing negotiations. The iconic crew, which includes Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson, seems to be feeling the pressure of the unknown.

Charles Barkley has also hinted at leaving the show if the NBA isn't part of the package, while Shaquille O'Neal has suggested he might retire from TV altogether.