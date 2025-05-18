“Final knife to the heart” - Lakers fans dread losing Alex Caruso as he becomes new “Nikola Jokic stopper”

OKC Thunder guard Alex Caruso has been instrumental in containing the Denver Nuggets’ offense during their playoff series. The 6-foot-5 defensive specialist has disrupted the Nuggets’ flow and is one of the few players who have successfully slowed down reigning MVP Nikola Jokic.

His performance during Sunday’s Game 7 earned him a reputation as the “Jokic stopper.” Caruso finished with just 11 points but added three steals and had a game-high plus-40 rating in nearly 26 minutes, highlighted by strong defense on Jokic, denying him space to operate and forcing turnovers.

Several fans reflected on how LA Lakers fans must feel after watching their former player help eliminate the team that has consistently bested the Lakers in recent postseasons.

"Caruso becoming a Jokic stopper is one final knife to the heart for Lakers fans," one said.

"Friendly reminder: Alex Caruso wanted to be a Laker..Jeanie Buss didn’t think he was worth the investment. And the Lakers have been searching for a guy like him since he exited," another said.

"2021 offseason will haunt me until the Lakers win another title," another tweeted.

Several fans praise Caruso’s defensive effort, particularly his impact on Jokic.

"Caruso is the prototypical “I hate that guy but I’d want him on my team” kinda player," Altitude TV's Vic Lombardi said.

"Caruso is the best defender in the nba this is not real," another tweeted.

"Caruso was really the Jokic stopper this all time," another added.

Alex Caruso spent four seasons with the Lakers (2017–21), helping them win the NBA title in 2020. He signed with the Chicago Bulls in the summer of 2021 and was later traded to the Thunder in 2024 in exchange for Josh Giddey.

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault had high praise for Alex Caruso's impact and consistency

Alex Caruso's impact isn’t always reflected in the box score. He averaged 7.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.6 steals per game this season — not exactly eye-popping numbers. Still, his influence is obvious to those watching closely.

OKC Thunder coach Mark Daigneault had high praise for the defensive guard's approach to the game.

"(Caruso) changes every game he's in," Daigneault said. "He's like that every night. He's like that in a preseason game. He's constantly engaged in the competition. The size of the stage or the pressure of the game doesn't impact him at all."

Daigneault made those comments after Game 3 on April 24 against the Memphis Grizzlies in the opening round. But they proved just as true in Game 7 against the Nuggets, where Caruso played a key role in sending the defending champions home.

