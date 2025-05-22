"Finally chopped his hair when he leaves the Lakers" - NBA fans react to Anthony Davis swapping braids for sleek new hairdo

10-time NBA All-Star Anthony Davis has done away with his dreads in favor of a shorter hairstyle. Fans saw Davis's new hairdo in an Instagram post on Thursday. The post features the Dallas Mavericks' big man speaking with journalist Speedy Morman.

While their conversation centered around Davis and his routine, the post's goal appears to be to promote a skincare brand. However, a majority of the comments focused on Davis's new look.

The screenshot of Davis with his new cut has people talking on X. Some Lakers fans wish he had cut his hair when he was still in LA.

"He finally chopped his hair when he leaves the Lakers. Real ones know he dominated with short hair," one fan tweeted.

"Should've did that s*** with us," another person said.

"Had he done this in LA we would’ve won 2 rings with him," another commented.

Meanwhile, several fans on Instagram pointed out that he looked the same as he did during 2020 when he helped lead the Lakers to a championship.

"2020 AD is back league in trouble," one fan said.

Fans comment on Anthony Davis' haircut (Photo credits: @antdavis23/Instagram)

"AD channeling 2020 Champ AD," another commented.

Fans comment on Davis' haircut (Photo credits: @antdavis23/Instagram)

"2020 AD is Back!!" Another fan chimed in.

Fans comment on Davis' haircut (Photo credits: @antdavis23/Instagram)

The 2019-20 season was Davis' first with the Lakers. He averaged 26.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 2.3 blocks. He helped LA secure a 52-19 record and the top seed in the West. That year, LA advanced to the NBA Finals, beating the Miami Heat to claim the championship.

Anthony Davis' agent, Rich Paul, thinks Cooper Flagg will develop well with the Mavericks

If the Dallas Mavericks keep the number one pick in the 2025 draft, they'll likely end up with Cooper Flagg. Something that Rich Paul, Anthony Davis' agent, thinks would benefit the Duke product.

Paul shared his thoughts with Pat McAfee on May 13:

"When you look at Cooper Flagg, where he's at today, his ability to develop next to guys like AD and (Dereck) Lively II and also playing with Kyrie (Irving) once he's back, I think it helps him."

Flagg will get to learn from two former number one picks who developed into superstars and champions. Kyrie Irving was taken with the first pick in 2011 and Davis was selected a year later in the same draft position.

Being mentored by two talents of their caliber will likely benefit Cooper Flagg as he carves his path in the NBA.

