  "Finally leaving Stephen A. Smith" - NBA fans react as Molly Qerim reportedly makes massive decision to depart 'First Take'

"Finally leaving Stephen A. Smith" - NBA fans react as Molly Qerim reportedly makes massive decision to depart 'First Take'

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Sep 16, 2025 02:43 GMT
NBA fans react as Molly Qerim reportedly makes massive decision to depart
NBA fans react as Molly Qerim reportedly makes massive decision to depart 'First Take'. (Photo: IMAGN)

After nearly two decades with ESPN, Molly Qerim is reportedly leaving the network and stepping down from her position as host of "First Take." The news of Qerim's decision has already spread on social media, with NBA fans reacting by mentioning Stephen A. Smith.

According to Austin Karp of the Sports Business Journal, Qerim will depart the worldwide leader in sports and entertainment at the end of the year. She began her career at ESPN in 2006 as part of the digital team before joining the news crew two years later.

Qerim began hosting "First Take" in 2015, leaving behind Smith and a bunch of popular analysts like Kendrick Perkins, Brian Windhorst and Tim Legler, among others. The network reportedly offered Qerim a new contract, but she turned it down and decided to move on.

Molly Qerim's decision has prompted many NBA fans to react on X, formerly known as Twitter. Some fans can't help but take shots at Stephen A. Smith, who recently signed a five-year, $100 million extension to stay at ESPN.

Here are some of the best reactions.

During her time with ESPN, Molly Qerim was married to former NBA player Jalen Rose, who also worked for the network until June 2023. Qerim began her career with CBS Sports, covering college football.

It will be interesting to see what's next for the veteran host, as well as for "First Take." During her time off, some of the temporary hosts for the show include Courtney Cronin, Evan Cohen, Peter Schrager and Shae Cornette.

Molly Qerim always wanted to be a journalist

Molly Qerim always wanted to be a journalist. (Photo: IMAGN)
Molly Qerim always wanted to be a journalist. (Photo: IMAGN)

Speaking to The Sun back in March, Molly Qerim opened up about achieving her dreams of becoming a journalist. It was always the goal for Qerim, who earned a degree in communications at the University of Connecticut. She also mentioned that she always wanted a platform to help people.

"I always knew I wanted to be a journalist or television host from a very young age," Qerim said. "Probably about 12 years old, I remember buying magazines, and I would rip out profiles on different journalists and TV hosts and study them and their path. I knew that's what I always wanted to do. The goal was to build a platform and help as many people as I can, and that's still the goal today."

Some of the causes that Qerim has fought for over the years include human trafficking and endometriosis. She revealed in 2018 that she's suffering from the disease, and her case was considered severe.

Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for

