"Finally leaving Stephen A. Smith" - NBA fans react as Molly Qerim reportedly makes massive decision to depart 'First Take'

After nearly two decades with ESPN, Molly Qerim is reportedly leaving the network and stepping down from her position as host of &quot;First Take.&quot; The news of Qerim's decision has already spread on social media, with NBA fans reacting by mentioning Stephen A. Smith. According to Austin Karp of the Sports Business Journal, Qerim will depart the worldwide leader in sports and entertainment at the end of the year. She began her career at ESPN in 2006 as part of the digital team before joining the news crew two years later.Qerim began hosting &quot;First Take&quot; in 2015, leaving behind Smith and a bunch of popular analysts like Kendrick Perkins, Brian Windhorst and Tim Legler, among others. The network reportedly offered Qerim a new contract, but she turned it down and decided to move on. Molly Qerim's decision has prompted many NBA fans to react on X, formerly known as Twitter. Some fans can't help but take shots at Stephen A. Smith, who recently signed a five-year, $100 million extension to stay at ESPN. Here are some of the best reactions. InvestorX @Investor_x1LINKFinally leaving Stephen A. Smith. He's not worth it! Trashes LeBron James for clicks SMH👑 @Lebronin1LINKWhy can’t this say Stephen A. Smith?Bill @sizeemupsportsLINKRespect to Molly. Smart move going somewhere she’ll actually be heard.Robert Zoline @RobertZolineLINKGood. What a terrible moderator she was, where she always had to interrupt. Hopefully, Stephen A. Smith follows her as well.kingofthecourt @bigdogneverlilLINKI used to pray for times like this 🙏 Stephanie A. Smith nextWe Going BACK 2 BACK @Way2PC3LINKI think she secretly with SAS. She ain’t gotta work no more.During her time with ESPN, Molly Qerim was married to former NBA player Jalen Rose, who also worked for the network until June 2023. Qerim began her career with CBS Sports, covering college football. It will be interesting to see what's next for the veteran host, as well as for &quot;First Take.&quot; During her time off, some of the temporary hosts for the show include Courtney Cronin, Evan Cohen, Peter Schrager and Shae Cornette.Molly Qerim always wanted to be a journalistMolly Qerim always wanted to be a journalist. (Photo: IMAGN)Speaking to The Sun back in March, Molly Qerim opened up about achieving her dreams of becoming a journalist. It was always the goal for Qerim, who earned a degree in communications at the University of Connecticut. She also mentioned that she always wanted a platform to help people. &quot;I always knew I wanted to be a journalist or television host from a very young age,&quot; Qerim said. &quot;Probably about 12 years old, I remember buying magazines, and I would rip out profiles on different journalists and TV hosts and study them and their path. I knew that's what I always wanted to do. The goal was to build a platform and help as many people as I can, and that's still the goal today.&quot;Some of the causes that Qerim has fought for over the years include human trafficking and endometriosis. She revealed in 2018 that she's suffering from the disease, and her case was considered severe.