Finals MVP Jaylen Brown keeps it 100% real about embracing the challenge of fasting during Ramadan

Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown is observing the holy month of Ramadan, a sacred time for Muslims worldwide. Despite the challenges of fasting for over 14 hours a day, Brown spoke to Andscape Marc J. Spears on how he's been able to soak up the challenge of playing during through the fasting.

In the article posted on Andscape on Tuesday, Brown asserted that observing Ramadan has helped him build mental strength and resilience.

“Just mental fortitude. Gratefulness, appreciation for others all over the world that we’re all connected and just mental strength,” Brown said to Andscape. “If you can get through that, you can fast, you can be without and you can focus more on you. I think that just helps you in real life. So, it’s just that mental strength."

The 2024 NBA Finals MVP acknowledged that observing Ramadan can be challenging. However, he asserted that he doesn't want to make a big deal about those challenges.

“It’s a challenge just because the time zones are different when you wake up and stuff, when you eat breakfast and stuff like that,” Brown said. “So, you just got to adjust. But people got challenges all over the world. I don’t like to make it about me as an athlete.”

While fasting, Brown has been dealing with a bone bruise with a posterior impingement in his right knee. He missed three consecutive games but returned on Monday for the 113–95 win over the Sacramento Kings, recording nine points and two rebounds in 26 minutes of gameplay.

The Ramadan will end on Sunday, with Brown looking forward to celebrating Eid al-Fitr. The Celtics will end their road trip on Monday, a day after the fast concludes, to face the Memphis Grizzlies.

Jaylen Brown wades into the NBA GOAT conversation

Jaylen Brown made a guest appearance on the "Earn Your Leisure" podcast Sunday, where he discussed brand deals. While responding to a question about the less glamorous side of brand deals and endorsement, he referenced the never-ending GOAT debate between NBA legends Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

“Jordan was one of one. Nobody’s surpassed Jordan since, not LeBron, and we in a whole different era.” Brown said. “That was over 40 years ago. So they’re dangling the stardom. They push you, they offer you these deals, you getting a few million dollars but they’re generating so much more off of you."

While fans have come out to have their say on his hot take, Brown's mind is focused on leading the Celtics in defense of the championship title. He is currently averaging 22.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game for the Boston Celtics.

