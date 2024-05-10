"Fine everyone for calling out your bulls**t" - NBA fans fired up over Rick Carlisle getting fined $35,000 for calling out referees

On Friday, the NBA fined Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle $35,000 for criticizing the league referees for their officiating in the first two games of their second-round series against the New York Knicks. NBA fans had mixed reactions to this decision by the league's front office.

This decision didn't sit well with plenty of fans around the league, with many disagreeing with this fine. A couple of them called out the league and said they should put their attention on a different target and fine the referees instead of the people who point out their mistakes.

"I got a solution, how about you fine the people who are failing at their job rather than the guy pointing it out," one fan said.

"Fine everyone for calling out your bulls**t. Fake a** league," another one wrote.

"There is nothing more corrupt than punishing someone who calls out your corruption," a fan said.

One fan used a telling image to explain how fans see the referees at this point.

A fan wondered if the league tried to make a point out of Rick Carlisle, as they were quick to fine him over his comments.

A fan criticized the league's officials for being 'inconsistent' when it came to punishing players.

What did Rick Carlisle say to get a fine of $35,000?

The former NBA Coach of the Year was ejected in the final seconds of Game 2 against the New York Knicks. He got his second technical with 34 seconds left on the clock after showing his frustration with a double-dribble call against the Knicks, which was overturned.

He didn't mince his words after the game, explaining that the Pacers always try not to make the games about the referees. Yet, after seeing how the first two games of this series went, the Pacers decided to submit all the calls they considered unfair.

"We’re going to submit these [calls] tonight. New York can get ready, they'll see them too," Carlisle said. "I'm always talking to our guys to not make it about the officials. But, you know, we just deserve a fair shot. It's just, there's not a consistent balance, and that's so disappointing."

Rick Carlisle said that during Game 1 of the series, the referees missed 29 calls.