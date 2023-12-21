“Finish that motherf**ker”: Chris Paul’s alleged message to Steph Curry after Jaylen Brown gave him the ‘too small’

Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Steph Curry came up big against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday. After getting called out by Celtics star wing Jaylen Brown, Curry responded by scoring 20 points in the fourth quarter and overtime. He also allegedly fired back at Brown while being hyped up by veteran teammate Chris Paul.

Curry and Brown have a history of animosity dating back to 2017. So, when Brown did the “too small” celebration after scoring an and-one on him in the third quarter, the four-time champion didn’t appreciate the disrespect.

After going on his late-game scoring run, including converting on a drive against Brown, Curry allegedly referenced the Celtics star’s third-quarter celebration.

“F**k, yeah! But I’m small?” Curry allegedly said in a clip of leaked audio from the game.

At that point, Paul came in allegedly telling Curry to “finish that motherf**ker.”

Curry finished with 33 points, three rebounds, six assists and six 3-pointers on 52.4% shooting. This included him hitting a dagger 3 to put Golden State up 130-126 with 10.6 seconds remaining in OT. Afterward, he celebrated with his signature “night night” celebration. The shot helped the Warriors hold on to secure a 132-126 victory.

Steve Kerr not surprised by Steph Curry’s clutch 3 against Boston

While Steph Curry’s late-game heroics against Boston impressed many, it didn’t surprise Warriors coach Steve Kerr.

After the game, Kerr touched on Curry’s dagger 3 to put the Celtics away. According to the Warriors coach, he fully expected the two-time MVP to knock it down.

“Nothing shocks me with Steph, that shot was insane, the catch-and-shoot, the arc,” Kerr said. “But I fully expected it to go in, and I think all of our fans did, too. The guy's magical. I can't explain it. That's just the kind of stuff he does.”

The Warriors’ win marked their third straight, while the Celtics saw their five-game winning streak snapped.

Boston (20-6) will look to get back on track on the road against the Sacramento Kings (16-19) on Wednesday. Golden State (13-14) will look to win its fourth straight at home against the Washington Wizards (4-22) on Friday.

