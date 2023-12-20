Jubilant Usain Bolt in awe of Steph Curry’s signature night-night celebration vs. Celtics

Steph Curry was the hero of the thrilling night on Tuesday. In the game between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics, the Warriors star put the Celtics to sleep, and Usain Bolt loved it.

The Jamaican sprinter showed appreciation for Chef on Instagram after the four-time NBA champion hit the game-sealing three-pointer in overtime. Bolt put two videos of Curry captioning the first “Bang” and the second with Curry’s signature celebration “Night night.”

It was not just Usain Bolt who was in awe of the Chef’s thrilling night that sunk the Celtics’ boat. LA Lakers star LeBron James also took to X (formerly Twitter), giving Curry all the props for the night.

Once Steve Kerr put Curry back on the floor in the fourth quarter, he played through the game without having picked a single foul. Of six three-point shots, Curry made four in the fourth and overtime.

From the Celtics, Derrick White scored a team-high 30 points. He shot 11 of 24 from the field and 7 of 18 from the three-point line in 40 minutes.

Steph Curry’s steller performance saved the Warriors night against the Celtics

Steph Curry made a strong comeback against the Boston Celtics after scoring just seven points against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday. Curry helped the Warriors rally past the Celtics after an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter.

Steph scored 33 points in the winning contest, of which he scored 20 points in the fourth quarter and the overtime. He shot 6 of 11 three-pointers, and his sixth three-pointer sealed the game for the Warriors. He also had six assists and three rebounds in the game.

When the Warriors were leading 127-126 with 15 seconds remaining on the clock, Curry tried to extend the lead with a spinning layup. When Curry missed, Chris Paul grabbed the rebound and passed the ball to Curry. He shot in rhythm and drained the three-point shot to seal the game.

The Warriors had his fifth foul in the third quarter itself when he had just 13 points. However, he successfully avoided getting his sixth foul through overtime and ended the game with just five fouls.