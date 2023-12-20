"Best player of all-time": Shaquille O'Neal reckons Steph Curry has passed him, ponders GOAT consideration

The Golden State Warriors were able to pull off an overtime win over the Boston Celtics at the Chase Center, 132-126, thanks to Steph Curry's clutch play and hot shooting. With the thrilling finish and the Warriors winning three-straight games, debates on putting the four-time NBA champion in the GOAT conversation were initiated by Shaquille O'Neal.

Arguably a top 10 player, O'Neal opened it up with Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith where do they put Curry in the GOAT conversation among NBA greats like Michael Jordan and LeBron James?

"I'm just wondering, I'm not saying but wondering... 'cause he's been consistently the best shooter his whole career. I'm wondering, is it time to put him as the best player of all time?" asked Shaq.

Smith reiterated if Shaq in doing so, does he put Curry over him on the all-time list. With his credentials and list of accomplishments, the boastful O'Neal was humble enough to agree with his TNT co-anchor that Curry was already ahead of him:

"I've played 20 years and watched 20 years before that. I've never seen a guy like him and he is doing it consistently and he has championships," said Shaq.

At 35 years old, Steph Curry has been averaging 28.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 44.4 assists and 4.8 3-pointers in 24 games into the 2023-24 NBA season.

Suspended Draymond Green calls Steph Curry the GOAT

The Golden State Warriors improved their record to a record of 13-14 after their game against the Boston Celtics. With 15.8 seconds to go, Curry made a three-point basket that sealed the game.

Steph Curry totaled 33 points, six three-pointers, six assists and three rebounds to lead the Warriors. He got help from Splash brother, Klay Thompson who had 24 points and six three-pointers as well.

This is the fourth game that the Warriors played without Draymond Green who is serving an indefinite suspension by the league for wildly swinging at Phoenix Suns' Jusuf Nurkic.

The former NBA Defensive Player of the Year couldn't help himself to air out his celebration of the recent Warriors win through his X, formerly Twitter:

"GOAT activity tonight 30," captioned Green.

The Golden State Warriors will have a chance to even up their win-loss record when they face the Washington Wizards next on Dec. 22. This team has another home game at the Chase Center the next day against the Portland Trail Blazers before playing their Christmas day matchup with the defending champions Denver Nuggets.