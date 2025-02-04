"First of all Kobe over Mike" - Miles Bridges disses former Hornets owner Michael Jordan with fiery lyrics in rap song played on Neon’s stream

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges wrote a song expressing his sentiments about Michael Jordan. Bridges teased an unreleased song during a guest appearance on Neon's webcast. The forward used harsh lyrics in the song to disparage the former Hornets owner.

Bridges started his rap career in 2020 under the name "RTB MB." Since then, he's been releasing songs through mixtapes and EPs. On Tuesday, he teased an untitled song that began with a diss aimed at Jordan.

"It’s a lot of NBA n**s I don’t like," the song’s opening lyrics were repeated twice. "First of all, Kobe over Mike."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The streamer asked Bridges when the song was made. The forward revealed that he wrote it two years ago and has yet to release it to the public. Neon tried to convince Bridges to release the song, but the 6-foot-6 forward kept his eyes closed and immersed himself in the music.

Bridges has been focused on his music lately. Last year, he released his third album, "Stuck in L.A." The album featured 20 tracks, including "Do You Got a Strap?", one of his most-streamed songs on Spotify.

NBA fans roast Miles Bridges' teased song

NBA fans did not hold back in criticizing Bridges and his song. On X, formerly known as Twitter, fans discussed Bridges' rap career, with some even comparing him to LiAngelo Ball.

"Bro thinks he getting a banger like gelo," a fan commented.

Expand Tweet

"Bro tryna do the gelo method," another fan said.

"You ain’t gelo bro 😂😂," one fan said.

Other fans took issue with his lyrics ranking Bryant over Jordan.

"Whats this mental illness of people putting Kobe over MJ," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

"Kobe over Mike is valid. Too many NBA players (former and active) believe this for it to be outlandish," another fan commented.

"Miles thinks it’s MJs fault that his career was a disappointment. Lol," one fan said.

Neon drills a 3-pointer over Miles Bridges

During the stream, Neon and Miles Bridges played a friendly game of basketball. The two went head-to-head as the streamer showed off his skills. Bridges displayed his arsenal of dunks and dribble moves, also making a few one-legged shots.

However, he didn’t take the game seriously, standing in front of Neon on defense without much effort. The streamer took advantage and nailed a game-winning 3-pointer over Bridges.

Expand Tweet

Neon celebrated the shot and even challenged Bridges to guard him more aggressively.

Also read: Miles Bridges drops major announcement about his rap career after releasing freestyle teaser

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback