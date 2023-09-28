First look at Damian Lillard repping Bucks jersey in NBA 2K24 goes viral

Damian Lillard’s trade request has been stuck at a crossroads for the past three months. Finally, the Portland Trail Blazers conceded to his trade request but not to his preferred destination. Lillard was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, leaving fans stunned.

After Dame’s trade to the Bucks was finalized, NBA 2K24 released his first look in the Bucks uniform. Since then, the seven-time All-Star player’s new look has gone viral on the internet.

NBA 2K24 released two pictures of Lillard with number #0 in a Bucks uniform manifesting “Dame Time” and Lillard’s killer dead face.

Currently, Lillard has an overall rating of 94 on NBA 2K24. He has a total of four badges, and the best aspect of his game is scoring from outside.

The Lillard trade to the Bucks has completely changed the power dynamics of the NBA. Before the trade, they had the third odd (+600) to win the title behind the Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets.

However, since the trade news hit the market, they have leapfrogged both Boston (+470) and Denver (+480) and claimed the top position (+360) on the odds board.

Although, Milwaukee was not his preferred destination, Lillard's trade to the Bucks has put him in the best position to win his maiden title, perhaps better than the Miami Heat.

Can Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo help the Milwaukee Bucks win another title?

Damian Lillard and Greek Greak’s partnership can very easily become the most lethal in a short time. While Dame is entering the season averaging 32.2 points per game, Giannis averaged 31.1 while averaging only 32.1 minutes in the season.

It is not very difficult to see why the Bucks have grabbed the shortest odds to win the title.

Given that Milwaukee has two of the most efficient players outside the perimeter area and inside the paint, there is not much puzzle left to solve.

Lillard is a career 37.2% shooter from the three-point line and 43.9% from the field. Giannis Antetokounmpo, on the other hand, is 53.7% from the field and most of his shots come from his dominance in the paint.

Moreover, the Bucks have a very deep roster with excellent role players. They still have three-time All-Star Khris Middleton, an elite shooter with a clutch gene.

They have Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis; both of these players are excellent defenders in their respective positions. While Lopez is also an efficient three-point shooter, Portis remains one of the best reserves in the NBA.