"First Moriah Mills, now Dennis Rodman too?"- Bulls legend is compared to Zion Williamson's rumored flame as he gets a ‘F his girlfriend' tattoo

Dennis Rodman was one of those who made tattoos look cool during his career in the NBA. “The Worm” was the poster boy of the league when it came to art on the body.

The five-time champ took it a notch higher by having his girlfriend’s face tattooed on his right cheek. Rodman’s antic promptly garnered reactions on Twitter:

“First Moriah Mills, now Dennis Rodman too?”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jhonny @JhonnyWhite69 @DailyLoud he knows he bouta leave this world in a couple years thats why he dont care @DailyLoud he knows he bouta leave this world in a couple years thats why he dont care

Sofia White @nftsofiawhite @DailyLoud Some fucked up shit. Anyways he’s old it won’t matter in a couple of years @DailyLoud Some fucked up shit. Anyways he’s old it won’t matter in a couple of years 👀

Rodman said this in the video:

“I’m love, I gonna smoke and have a drink, and f**k."

Moriah Mills, Zion Williamson’s rumored former flame, controversially tattooed the New Orleans Pelicans star’s name on her face.

The difference between Mills and Rodman is the fact that the former NBA player had fun having the work of art done to his face. Mills, meanwhile, has been on a series of diatribes aimed at Williamson after “Zanos” had a gender reveal of his daughter with girlfriend Ahkeema.

"The Worm" is not new to bizarre or crazy antics. He recently wore a skirt during an LGBTQ parade. “The Worm” also stunned even non-basketball fans when he once wore a wedding dress to promote his autobiography “Bad As I Wanna Be.” Rodman even claimed he wore the dress because he wanted to marry himself.

The tattoo on his face seems somewhat less controversial than his past antics. There’s no surprise to what the Hall of Famer did.

What remains a mystery is the identity of the woman who is reportedly Rodman’s girlfriend.

Actor Van Johnson worked on Rodman’s face. He posted on Instagram what he was up to with this caption:

“So I ain’t do too much today, cooled out at my townhome tattooed a living legends face of his woman on his face, that’s about it…. What y’all do?”

Dennis Rodman dated some famous girlfriends in the past

Dennis Rodman was a hot commodity on and off the court. While winning championships on the basketball court with the Chicago Bulls, “The Worm” was also dating some famous girlfriends.

In 1994, he had a brief relationship with superstar Madonna. In his autobiography “Bad As I Wanna Be,” Rodman wrote:

“We never had any problems. It was one of the easiest relationships I’d ever been in.”

女の赤ちゃん @cart00nme madonna and dennis rodman for vibe magazine june/july 1994 madonna and dennis rodman for vibe magazine june/july 1994 https://t.co/4lRG0vy643

Although the relationship lasted only for a few months, the pair never failed to catch people’s attention when they were seen going out.

In 1998, Dennis Rodman met and married Carmen Electra. On November 14, 1998, the multiple rebounding champ married the actress in Las Vegas. Nine days later, he turned completely weird and filed for an annulment of their marriage.

This Day in Chicago Sports @ChiSportsDay



Dennis Rodman and Carmen Electra got married at 7 a.m. at Las Vegas’s Little Chapel of the Flowers.



#BullsNation

𝐍𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟏𝟒, 𝟏𝟗𝟗𝟖Dennis Rodman and Carmen Electra got married at 7 a.m. at Las Vegas’s Little Chapel of the Flowers. 𝐍𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟏𝟒, 𝟏𝟗𝟗𝟖 Dennis Rodman and Carmen Electra got married at 7 a.m. at Las Vegas’s Little Chapel of the Flowers.#BullsNation https://t.co/URE9o1GbRO

The former Detroit “Bad Boy” claimed that he wasn’t in the right frame of mind when he decided to tie the knot with Electra.

Also read: Dennis Rodman makes an appearance at Pride month rally - “Love will always win”

Poll : 0 votes