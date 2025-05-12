One of the greatest players of all time is returning to the NBA. In a shocking turn of events, the legendary Michael Jordan will drive away from his usual ostracism to join NBC's NBA coverage.

Ad

His role has yet to be disclosed, but with the potential of having him in the booth and sharing his input and intel on the game, it didn't take long before the fans went crazy on social media.

Here are some of the best reactions to this news:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Incredible," one fan said. "I don’t like the idea of him being accessible (Brady lost some status being on TV and social media all the time) but maybe just a sprinkling.

"Has Jordan ever done this type of role before? Will be interesting to see how he does!" another one wondered.

"Like hes gonna have a mic? Never seen MJ in that role," another one said.

Ad

Others weren't as kind and cracked some jokes about it.

"Gambling debt creeping up," one fan said.

"He’s either bored or hurting for money," another one chimed in.

NBC hasn't broadcast the NBA since 2002, and they're bringing in the big guns. Their 11-year agreement with the league will begin in the 2025-26 season.

This will be Jordan's first time covering the league in any capacity since he walked away from the game for the third and final time in 2003.

Ad

A six-time NBA champion and five-time MVP, Jordan was one of the most popular human beings to walk the Earth in his heyday, and while he hasn't been in the public eye often since he retired, he still carries that kind of cachet.

Michael Jordan cashed in big with the Charlotte Hornets

Notably, Michael Jordan didn't spend much time away from the league. He will return two years after selling his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets.

Ad

The Chicago Bulls legend bought the team for $275 million in 2006 when they were still known as the Bobcats. Then, he sold it for a whopping $3 billion to cash in on the most lucrative investment of his career.

Per Investopedia, he also has stakes in DraftKings, Cincoro Tequila, has his very own NASCAR team, and reportedly pocketed 5% of the staggering $5.1 billion Nike and the Jordan Brand grossed in 2022.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ernesto Cova Ernesto Cova is a journalist at Sportskeeda with a PhD in Sports Psychology. His education helped him develop a clearer understanding of the sports world as a whole, including basketball. Ernesto has over eight years of experience in the field, working for Fadeaway World, The Inquisitr, NBA Blast, The Cold Wire and Bolavip, among others.



His favorite team is the Chicago Bulls because of the Michael Jordan era. Jordan is Ernesto's all-time favorite, as he changed the game forever. Ernesto's second favorite was Kobe Bryant because he embodied that same competitive fire and Ernesto watched him play throughout his entire career. Nowadays, Ernesto really likes Stephen Curry, who he believes to be the most influential player of the past 15 years or so.



Ernesto's favorite basketball moment was when Venezuela -- his country -- took down Canada to take home the 2015 FIBA Americas Cup.



When not watching or writing about basketball, Ernesto likes to read and is interested in photography. Know More