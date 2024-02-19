"Flabbergasted by the team he has to fix" - Brooklyn Nets promoting Kevin Ollie to interim head coach has NBA fans buzzing

The Brooklyn Nets have announced that they have named Kevin Ollie as their interim head coach following the dismissal of Jacque Vaughn from the position. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has confirmed this development from the team, and the Nets will resume the season with a different coach.

The Nets haven't been consistent this season, as they have struggled to have a winning record after 54 games. They are 11th in the Eastern Conference with a 21-33 record. With their decision to move on from Vaughn, the organization seems to be heading a new direction.

According to Wojnarowski, the interim head coach will start practicing with the Nets on Tuesday. Ollie will also be coaching their first game after the All-Star break, which will be on Thursday, February 22, against the Toronto Raptors.

After the news broke out, fans quickly shared their thoughts on the Nets' decision to promote Ollie.

Fans are excited to see what Ollie has in store for the Nets. The team has less than 30 games left this season and will try to make a push for the Play-In Tournament.

Looking at Kevin Ollie's coaching experience as he takes over for the Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Ollie started his coaching career in 2010. He was hired by the University of Connecticut after his NBA playing career ended in the same year. He started as an assistant for the Huskies and helped the team win the NCAA Men's Basketball Championship in 2011.

Ollie was promoted to head coach in 2012, replacing Hall of Fame coach Jim Calhoun. His stint as a head coach lasted until 2018, and he led UConn to multiple winning seasons. The Huskies won their fourth NCAA men's title in 15 years while he was in charge in 2014.

Overall, Ollie has a 97–79 record during his years with UConn. After his time with the university, he was hired by Overtime Elite as Head of Coaching and Basketball Development in 2021. He stepped down from his position just last year.

The Brooklyn Nets hired him as an assistant coach before the start of the 2023-24 season. However, the team underachieved under Vaughn's leadership.

Before he was a coach, Ollie was an NBA player who played for multiple teams. He was undrafted and started his career with the Dallas Mavericks. The 6-foot-4 guard bounced around the league until he was able to find a stable home in the 2004-05 season with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Ollie was a reserve his entire career. He showed incredible leadership as he was named team captain for the Minnesota Timberwolves in his lone season with the team.

