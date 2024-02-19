Who is Kevin Ollie? Looking at potential Nets next head coach's coaching record, career & more

After news emerged that the Brooklyn Nets fired their head coach, Kevin Ollie has been thrown around as a potenital replacement. Here is a breakdown of his resumé as he potentially competes for an NBA head coaching job.

Before entering the coaching ranks, Ollie enjoyed a 13-year NBA career. The 6-foot-4 point guard was a journeyman, suiting up for 11 different franchises. Among the teams he played for included the Philadelphia 76ers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Milwaukee Bucks, Dallas Mavericks and New Jersey Nets.

Kevin Ollie's playing career came to an end in 2010 at the age of 37. His final stint was with the OKC Thunder, appearing in just 25 games. For his career, Ollie posted averages of 3.8 points, 1.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

A year after his playing career ended, Ollie got into coaching. He got his start in college as an assistant for UConn. Ollie attended the school from 1991-1995 before going pro. After two years as an assistant, he was promoted to head coach. Ollie would hold the position until 2018.

Following a brief break in his career, Ollie returned to coaching in 2021 with Overtime Elite. He'd coach the program for two years before finally making his way back to the NBA.

In 2023, Jacque Vaughn hired Kevin Ollie as an assistant for his staff on the Nets. The former player and coach now finds himself as a top candidate for the vacant interim coach position.

Details of Nets coaching staff including Kevin Ollie

With Jacque Vaugh now out as head coach, the Nets must name someone to fill the position. Kevin Ollie is among the top candidates, but the organization could look at other members of the staff as well.

Aside from Ollie, the other members of the Nets' coaching staff includes Will Weaver, Jay Hernandez, Ronnie Burrell and Corey Vinson. All of these assistants have their fair share of experience if called upon to be interim coach.

Before being an assistant to Vaughn, Weaver was a head coach for the Nets' G-League affiliate. He led the Long Island Nets to the G-League Finals en route to receiving Coach of the Year honors.

Before landing with the Nets, Hernandez was an assistant coach for the Charlotte Hornets for five years. He too was a head coach in the G-League for a brief period.

Similar to Ollie, Burrell has a good amount of playing and coaching experience. After playing four years in college, he enjoyed an 11-year professional career overseas. He was promoted to assistant coach this season after being head coach for the Long Island Nets last year.

As for Vinson, he is in the midst of his first season in the Nets organization. Before landing in Brooklyn, he spent the last three years as an assistant with the Phoenix Suns.