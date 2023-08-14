“Flamed your GM in front of kids”: James Harden’s rant against Daryl Morey sparks hilarious reactions

James Harden unveiled a revelation about the Philadelphia 76ers' general manager Daryl Morey while he was in China. The 10-time All-Star called Morey a "liar" and told the public that he doesn't want to be a part of any organization with the GM.

However, Morey isn't interested in trading Harden and is still willing to keep him. The exciting part about all this was that The Beard waited until he was out of the country to call the general manager.

After his video calling Morey a "liar" picked up, fans shared their thoughts online. Here are some of the best fan reactions.

The situation in Philly is definitely getting heated, and fans are loving it. With the current stalemate between Morey and Harden, things might not end well.

Last season, Harden played 58 games for the Sixers, which was his first full season with the team. The 2017-18 MVP averaged 21.0 points, 10.7 assists and 6.1 rebounds. While he was impressive during the regular season, he played inconsistent basketball during the postseason, giving the Sixers another second-round exit in the playoffs.

Adrian Wojnarowski analyzes the situation with James Harden

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski analyzed the situation regarding Harden and Daryl Morey, which was a surprise to most NBA fans.

"This is James Harden's next (move): to try to find a way to get traded, to make the Sixers not want to bring him back to camp and make it difficult on that organization to just stay and think that they can work this out with Harden," Wojnarowski said.

"You've seen players talk about an organization, but this was personalized in a way that you rarely see and especially given the history of Daryl Morey (and) James Harden. They were together in Houston. Daryl Morey's the one who traded for him. He became an MVP, an All-NBA guard, scoring champion with the Rockets, and then Daryl Morey traded for him a second time.

"From the Brooklyn Nets, when James Harden wanted out of there, just less than a couple of years ago. And certainly, by personalizing this, making this as public as Harden has done, he is trying to turn up the volume on this organization and ownership with Joel Embiid to make them believe they have no choice but to move him on and if they do bring him back in traininig camp."

Fans are expecting Harden to be traded to a different team soon. But with Morey being firm with what he wants, it could take time.

