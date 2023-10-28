"Flawless": Marcus Jordan dotes on partner Larsa Pippen's classy look paired with $700 Sergio Rossi slingback heels 

Recently, Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen spent a weekend in Miami to celebrate the newly opened Casadonna Miami restaurant. Earlier this week, the restaurant hosted a massive launch party that saw appearances from several rappers and notable athletes such as Serena Williams. Heading into the weekend, Jordan and Pippen went out to check out the restaurant.

Pippen posted a photo from the same weekend, where she can be seen wearing a pair of $700 Sergio Rossi slingback heels. The photo, which included a Fashion Nova tag, drew a response from Pippen's boyfriend.

In the comments section, Jordan wrote: "Flawless." Of course, many others were quick to take note of Pippen's fashion choice for the evening, with the Real Housewives of Miami star racking up a ton of compliments.

Check out the photo of Pippen that left Marcus Jordan in awe below.

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan's recent engagement rumours and upcoming reality show

This summer has seen Jordan and Pippen land at the heart of engagement rumors after a photo of Pippen wearing a massive ring. The situation quickly drew the attention of both of the couple's family members, including Michael Jordan.

According to Jordan, his parents texted him to understand whether the rumors were true. As Marcus explained, the couple wasn't engaged; however, a diamond was purchased, with an engagement in the works.

While there have been no updates on a potential engagement, the couple recently signed on to appear on a reality TV show called "The Traitors," which will air on Peacock and is set to feature several reality TV stars all vying for a $250,000 prize.

The series was announced in September, with the couple heading to Scotland around that time for filming. The season is expected to be released sometime in January, meaning fans could wait to see how things play out for the couple.