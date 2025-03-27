"Flexing on a pensioner is devious": Fans drop hilarious reaction over Shaquille O'Neal beefing with Jake and Logan Paul

Jake and Logan Paul wasted no time in locking horns with Shaquille O’Neal during their appearance on Tuesday’s NBA on TNT segment. While they indulged in some light-hearted banter, Shaq challenged Logan to a boxing duel in mid-May. Jake quickly chimed in, reminding O’Neal of his recent triumph against Mike Tyson.

“You see what I do to 50-year-olds,” Jake Paul jokingly said.

The hilarious exchange didn’t stop there—Logan even claimed he could body-slam the Lakers icon. Unsurprisingly, the back-and-forth left social media into a frenzy, with fans reacting to the unexpected beef.

“Give it up bro…you’re in the prime of your life fighting 50 year olds,” a user wrote.

“Dude made a living off beating up old dudes,” another user commented.

“Flexing on a pensioner is devious,” @apples2orangess wrote.

“Bro stages fights with 50 year olds so he doesn’t get hurt,” a user commented.

“Shaq would literally kill both brothers with just a Slap,” a user joked.

Credits: Instagram (@bleacherreport)

Users also joined Logan Paul in trolling Shaquille O'Neal for his choice of pants.

“Shaq wearing shower curtain pants,” @amirodist wrote.

“Why Shaq wearing grandmas tablecloth,” User Jack Cross highlighted the pants that Shaquille O'Neal wore.

Credits: Instagram (@bleacherreport)

The Paul brothers have made themselves a household name in the world of combat sports, with Logan signed to WWE in June 2022 and Jake making waves in boxing since 2020. But Jake’s past record of challenging older and retired athletes has resulted in nasty jabs coming his way. So when Jake brought up his win over Tyson, the internet was quick to fire back—reminding him that defeating a 58-year-old isn’t exactly something worth bragging.

Jake Paul trolls Shaquille O’Neal

At one point during a lighthearted confrontation, Shaquille O’Neal playfully threw a jab at Jake Paul’s face. But Jake, showing off his quick reflexes, effortlessly dodged the attempt. He later screen-recorded the moment and posted it on his Instagram Story, tagging the NBA legend with a playful dig:

“@shaq not fast enough”

Credits: Instagram (@jakepaul)

Despite what Shaquille O'Neal’s slow jab might portray, the four-time NBA champion is no stranger to combat sports. Over the years, the Big Aristotle has practiced different mixed martial arts disciplines such as jiu-jitsu, Muay Thai, and wrestling.

Notably, Shaquille O'Neal even faced off against boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya in an exhibition bout as part of his TV series “Shaq Vs.”

