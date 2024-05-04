"Folded like futons": Former NBA champ doesn't hold back on Paul George and James Harden's lackluster effort in Game 6 

Frustrations continue to mount for what might be considered the most injury-prone franchise in NBA history, starring James Harden and Paul George.

Facing elimination, the LA Clippers exited quietly, and their stars were unable to lift the team. The due were majorly responsible for the Clippers’ season-ending defeat to the Mavericks.

Former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins tweeted to share his candid reaction to the loss after picking them as the title favorites early in the season:

"As expected PG and Harden folded like Futons! But that’s what Futons do… like I said Mavs in 6!!! Carry the hell on…"

Throughout the Kawhi Leonard-Paul George era, the Clippers have emphasized wing depth and guard play in their roster construction, and this season was no different.

By acquiring James Harden, the Clippers further depleted their group of big men, trading away all four power forwards on their roster in that deal.

The Clippers must tackle this vulnerability, but it must be noted that a healthy Kawhi Leonard would have compensated for many of their shortcomings.

James Harden and Paul George outmatched severely against Dallas Mavericks

In a surprising move, the Clippers started PJ Tucker instead of Amir Coffey and began the game much like they had throughout most of Game 5 – lacking energy on both ends of the court and showing no clear strategy on offense.

By the 7:32 mark, the Mavericks were ahead 13-6 and slightly extended their lead over the next few minutes, but their own offense wasn't performing strongly. Nonetheless, the score was 20-10, and it seemed the Mavericks would extend their lead further.

However, fueled largely by Paul George and James Harden, the Clippers rallied with a 10-0 run to tie the game. The contest remained tight when the bench players entered, with the score at 25-24 at 2:02.

After that, the Clippers' performance deteriorated, with a lineup of Russell Westbrook, Amir and Mason struggling on both ends, leading to a 9-2 run by the Mavericks, who ended the first quarter up 34-26.

The Clippers fielded a lineup of Harden, Norman Powell, Amir, George and Zubac but appeared deflated. Kyrie Irving sank a 3-pointer, and although Norm responded, the Mavericks’ lead expanded to 20 points by the 9:24 mark.

In a desperate move, coach Ty Lue switched to a smaller lineup, bringing in Mann for Zubac. Shortly after, PJ Tucker replaced Amir. As expected, the smaller units struggled on offense and faltered defensively, allowing the Mavericks' lead to swell to 106-82 with 5:40 remaining.