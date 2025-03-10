Following heated exchange with LeBron James, Stephen A. Smith offers bold take on Bronny James’ pro potential in NBA

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith had a heated discussion with LeBron James last week on the sidelines. On Thursday, the LA Lakers were at the TD Garden and played against the New York Knicks. James took the chance to confront the longtime analyst.

Ad

After their encounter, Smith revealed that the four-time NBA champion approached him because he felt his son Bronny was being "slighted." This came after the host of ESPN's "First Take" talked about the situation of the rookie guard.

According to Smith, one of the main reasons Bronny is with the Lakers is his father. He believes James wanted the organization to draft the young guard and become teammates. Due to this, the analyst said it put unwanted pressure on the rookie.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Smith made a daring statement on LeBron's son's NBA future when he was a guest on "The Skip Bayless Show" on Monday.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"I personally think that Bronny has potential to be an NBA player," Smith said (34:59)

"With the success that he's had in the G League and learning the game from the greatest basketball savant of the modern era ... I got a lot of condfidence in him that he will be in the pros someday and that he will deserve it. It's just that, now, everybody knows what it is for the moment being and some people are more receptive to embracing that than others."

Ad

Ad

Bronny has been part of the Lakers' roster and the G League team throughout the 2024-25 season. He has appeared in 18 games, averaging 1.4 points on 25.8% shooting from the field.

With the G League, the 6-foot-1 guard has played eight games, averaging 21.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists. He's played better with the South Bay Lakers, developing his skills and gaining confidence.

Leaked audio reveals what LeBron James allegedly said to Stephen A. Smith

When LeBron James played against the Knicks, fans conjectured about the topic of their conversation. Later on, it was discovered to be about James' son, Bronny. The four-time MVP reconnected with his old teammate Richard Jefferson during Saturday's Lakers game against the Boston Celtics.

Ad

It was captured on film that the former teammates discussed James' recent run-in with the ESPN analyst.

"That's the only thing tripping," James allegedly told Jefferson. "I don't give a (expletive)... Once he talks about, 'I'm pleading (to) you as a father,' I can't."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Since James' moment with Jefferson has gone viral, the Lakers star has not addressed it. He's opted to stay silent about the matter.

Also read: "Instigating f**kery because it’s profitable" - LeBron James' $8,000,000 ex-teammate blasts Skip Bayless over Kevin Durant remarks

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback