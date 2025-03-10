Longtime NBA analyst Skip Bayless questioned Phoenix Suns superstar forward Kevin Durant's motivation amid his team's continued decline. However, Miami Heat veteran big man Kevin Love came to Durant's defense, calling out Bayless for unnecessarily smearing the two-time NBA champion's image.

Since starting the season 8-1, Phoenix (30-34) has been in a tailspin, going 22-33 to fall to 11th in the Western Conference. With the star-studded squad's play-in hopes in question, Durant's leadership has come under scrutiny. Meanwhile, some have questioned whether he's mentally checked out on the Suns and is awaiting an offseason trade.

However, according to Bayless, the aging bucket-getter appears ready to hang up his jersey altogether.

"The more I watch him at age 36, the more he looks mentally semi-retired to me," Bayless said in a clip from "The Skip Bayless Show" posted to X/Twitter on Saturday.

"He's participating in a documentary that's being made about his life and times, and it just feels to me like he's winding down his basketball, and it's reflecting in the Suns' win-loss record."

Bayless added that Durant's teammates are mimicking his lackadaisical approach, particularly on defense.

"They just don't guard because they don't seem to care," Bayless said. "They look lifeless to me. ... The Phoenix Suns just look like they're done to me because Kevin looks like he's on his last mental legs."

On Sunday, Love pushed back against Bayless' take, alleging that the seasoned pundit is trying to stir up drama to make headlines.

"Instigating f**kery because it's profitable!!!!," Love tweeted.

Love is no longer a high-impact player, operating as a bit role player on a two-year, $8 million contract with Miami. However, in his prime, alongside superstar forward LeBron James on the Cleveland Cavaliers, the 17-year veteran faced plenty of scrutiny.

Given his similar experiences, Love seemingly isn't tolerating what he perceives as unjust criticism toward Durant amid his 15th All-Star campaign.

Kevin Durant fires back against Skip Bayless' "mentally semi-retired" comment

Apart from Kevin Love standing up for Kevin Durant, the superstar forward issued his own rebuttal to Skip Bayless.

In typical fashion, the outspoken 2014 MVP didn't hold back, comically asserting that his and Bayless' glory days are behind them.

"F**k it, we're both washed. It was a great run, Skip Bayless," Durant tweeted on Sunday.

While Durant hasn't contended for championships in recent seasons, Bayless is no longer featured on one of ESPN or Fox Sports' premier sports talk shows.

Thus, Durant appears ready to trade barbs with Bayless online as long as he continues questioning his late-career drive.

