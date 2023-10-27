Dwight Howard set to lose $1,000,000 Taiwan contract to Hassan Whiteside following Steven Harper sexual assault allegations:Reports

It looks like Dwight Howard's spot on the Taiwan Beer Leopards is in serious jeopardy, with Hassan Whiteside set to replace him in the team. This is what the Taiwan News reports, following the sexual assault allegations that Howard is dealing with.

According to the report, the Leopards wanted to bring Dwight Howard back to the roster, but the two sides didn't agree on financial terms and the recent accusations made things worse.

Thus, it looks like the Taiwan team is expected to move on from the former NBA champion and pick another former NBA player as its foreign player. Howard's contract with the team was quite lucrative, worth $1 million.

"We have contacted the other party and they have responded positively. Although it has not been finalized, please wait for the good news," the team's COO Yan Xing-shu told Innnews, via Taiwan News.

Dwight Howard denies alleged sexual assault; says sexual activity was 'consensual'

Earlier in the week, a civil lawsuit was reportedly filed for an incident that took place in 2021.

The man, who is a Georgia resident, accused Dwight Howard of a sexual assault. According to the Association Press, the incident was reported to the police in the summer of 2022. Still, Dwight Howard is not facing any charges.

"The man was trapped in Defendant’s bedroom and believed that he would suffer imminent bodily harm if he resisted Defendant’s sexual advances. Afterward, the man felt extremely violated and humiliated, and was in complete shock," the lawsuit reads, via the Associated Press.

Dwight Howard has denied the accusations, calling any sexual activity consensual. Basketball-wise, this case can certainly cost him even though he is on the verge of retirement, and his future with the Leopards is in serious jeopardy.

As for Hassan Whiteside, he has not addressed the reports about a move to Taiwan, although such a move wouldn't come as a surprise, since he has played overseas lately.

The 34-year-old big man joined the NBA back in 2010 and has spent his 13-year career between the NBA, G-League and overseas basketball.

He started his career with the Sacramento Kings (2010-2012), while spending time in the G-League and overseas, playing in Lebanon and China, respectively (2012-2014).

From 2014 to 2022, he returned to the league, playing for the Miami Heat, Utah Jazz, Portland Trail Blazers and the Kings. The last time he played in the NBA was at the end of the 2021-22 season and has been out of the league since then.

Last year, he moved to Puerto Rico and played for Piratas de Quebradillas, but it appears he is now set to move to Asia again. Even though he would prefer a return to the NBA, no team has shown interest so far, therefore continuing to play basketball overseas looks like the sole option for the veteran big man.