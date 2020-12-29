"For me it was always Kevin Durant" - Brandon Ingram talks about modeling his game after two-time Finals MVP | NBA News 

Ever since he was drafted into the NBA, Brandon Ingram has been continuously compared with 10-time All-Star and two-time champion Kevin Durant. The two share similar physiques and have a similar playing style. In today's NBA news, we have Ingram admitting that he indeed modeled his game after Durant while growing up.

Brandon Ingram is slowly starting to make a name for himself. He had a breakout year last season with the New Orleans Pelicans and is producing the goods this year after signing a max extension. Meanwhile, Kevin Durant has arguably been the second-best NBA player in the last decade.

Ingram appeared on an edition of The Old Man and the Three podcast hosted by his teammate JJ Redick. BI spoke about various topics and also shed light on his role model from the basketball world growing up. Ingram said:

“For me, it was always Kevin Durant. I watched him in high school, in college, and definitely watched him through his rookie years to this point. Just the way he handles the basketball. ... When I contest him, he acts like he doesn’t see me at all. And I feel like I have one of the longest arms in the league.”

Both Brandon Ingram and Kevin Durant have long arms and a lean frame that allows them to be shifty on offense and create their own shot. Both are incredible defenders as well who can guard pretty much any position on the court.

NBA News: Brandon Ingram's pivotal year and Kevin Durant's comeback campaign

Kevin Durant

Brandon Ingram is setting the tone for the New Orleans Pelicans this season. He's averaged 26.7 points, 6.7 assists, and 7.3 rebounds per game and has led them to a 2-1 start. Ingram will be hoping to continue his form and earn an All-NBA call-up.

Kevin Durant is averaging the same points as Ingram albeit on a higher 53.2% shooting from the field. He looks solid after spending over a year in rehab but will be taking it a bit easy. He's expected to sit out on second nights of back-to-backs for the Brooklyn Nets.

