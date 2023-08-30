"For me it's just put the ball in the basket and get a stop": Anthony Edwards cracks up the media and Steve Kerr after Team USA's win over Jordan

Team USA capped off the Group Phase at the 2023 FIBA World Cup with a 48-point win over Jordan, led by Anthony Edwards, who scored 22 points. The Americans now move on to the next round with an unblemished record of 3-0.

Playing international basketball may be a stretch of the imagination for NBA players since they are not used to the FIBA rules. After three games, the Minnesota Timberwolves guard leads the team with 16.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.3 assists.

During the post-game press conference, Anthony Edwards was asked if there were any adjustments for him with the FIBA rule set.

"I always keep it simple and short. For me it's just put the ball in the basket and get a stop," said Edwards that made the FIBA press corps to giggle.

"That's why we love him. That's all we need from him," said Team USA head coach Steve Kerr following Edwards' comments.

Aside from Edwards, Bobby Portis Jr. of the Milwaukee Bucks had his best game at the FIBA tournament with 13 points, six rebounds, and three steals.

Paolo Bachero also had a notable game with 12 points, six boards, and two blocks, while Jalen Brunson tallied 10 points and four assists.

On the other hand, Edwards was able to face former teammate Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, who is currently a naturalized import from Jordan. Both players were seen exchanging words during the game.

"He was kind of my vet when I was a rookie. We haven't seen each other since then so it was fun catching up. Talking out some smack there for sure. It was super fun," said Edwards on trash talking with Hollis-Jefferson.

Going up against Team USA, Hollis-Jefferson was able to register 20 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and three steals in almost 36 minutes of playing time.

Team USA head coach Steve Kerr and Anthony Edwards talk to press

Anthony Edwards is unafraid of Lithuania and Montenegro

Going undefeated in the Group Phase made Team USA move up to the next round, where they will battle Lithuania and Montenegro. In anticipation of the matches, Anthony Edwards was asked about his thoughts on going up against both teams.

"I think we are going to win," said Edwards. "We are unbeaten also. I think we have a great chance of winning. We have a great coaching staff and we've got great players. My confidence is at an all-time high. I'm not worried about those guys."

The Lithuanian team is led by Jonas Valanciunas of the New Orleans Pelicans, while Montenegro is led by Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic.

