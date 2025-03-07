"For once in his life" - $112M Pelicans wing trolls Lakers HC JJ Redick over defense amid team's stellar efficiency  

New Orleans Pelicans wing Trey Murphy III weighed in on the JJ Redick-led LA Lakers' marked defensive improvement over the past two months. However, the fourth-year player seemingly couldn't resist jokingly sneaking in a diss at Redick's sub-par defensive chops during his 15-year playing career.

New Orleans got blown out 136-115 during Tuesday's road matchup against LA, with Lakers superstars LeBron James and Luka Doncic combining for 64 points.

During Thursday's edition of Redick's former podcast, now dubbed "The Young Man and The Three," Murphy reflected on the experience.

The breakout player (career-high 21.8 points per game), who signed a four-year, $112 million contract extension in October, lauded the Lakers' defense. Since Jan. 15, they boast the NBA's No. 1 defensive rating (107.9), going 19-4 entering Thursday.

Murphy, who finished Tuesday's contest with a plus-minus of -29, underscored how LA's help defense filling in the gaps hindered his squad's offensive effectiveness.

"I think the biggest thing that stuck out to me was just them defensively," Murphy said. "They play a really smart defense where they shut off driving lanes, they help off of guys, and they just try to funnel everything into the paint but also still try to take away paint points."

While Murphy paid Redick his coaching dues, he quipped that it was unfamiliar territory for the former sharpshooter to be responsible for an elite defense.

"So, I guess JJ has done something good with defense for once in his life," Murphy said.

However, Redick and Murphy seem to have a close relationship stemming from the Pelicans standout's previous appearances on his podcast. Therefore, Murphy's jibe appeared to be lighthearted in nature.

Trey Murphy III says JJ Redick's Lakers don't need center upgrade to maintain defensive excellence

While discussing the new-look Lakers' defensive prowess, Trey Murphy III noted that their center rotation hasn't been a problem, as many expected.

After trading superstar big man Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks for Luka Doncic last month, much was made about LA needing a starting-caliber center. However, according to Murphy, his former Pelicans teammate Jaxson Hayes has done a serviceable job as a rim-protector and lob threat.

"If you look at the numbers, Jaxson has been the No. 1 defensive big since Feb. 1," Murphy said.

"I think that's where people had their worries, but they defend really well as a team, and then Jaxson, he's a tall athlete, he defends well in space, he's able to protect the rim. And then, offensively, all he really has to do is just stand in the dunker spot, and Luka and LeBron are gonna find him.

To Murphy's point, LA (39-21) is 15-3 through 18 games with Hayes starting, another testament to JJ Redick's coaching innovation.

