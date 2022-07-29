“For the love of my kids and families” - LeBron James reacts as RFK Racing gets ready to feature the LeBron James Family Foundation’s paint scheme on Chris Buescher’s No. 17 Ford for NASCAR Race

The LeBron James Family Foundation colors will be displayed on RFK Racing's car for the NASCAR race Aug. 7 at the Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan.

Along with rehab and training, King James has been active in his philanthropic activities this summer. His Family Foundation launched the I Promise School in Akron, Ohio, and now the entire country will watch Chris Buescher's Ford with its branding.

CNBC's Jess Golden reported that RFK Racing will feature the paint scheme on Buescher’s car. James is a minority owner of Fenway Sports Group, which owns stakes in the English Premier League's Liverpool FC, MLB's Boston Red Sox and NASCAR's RFK Racing, among others.

LeBron James Family Foundation @LJFamFoundation To see our Foundation represented alongside one of the most iconic racing teams in Akron, we're heading to @MISpeedway with @RFKracing ! 🏎To see our Foundation represented alongside one of the most iconic racing teams in @NASCAR shows our kids from Akron that anything is possible and nothing is out of reach for them. Akron, we're heading to @MISpeedway with @RFKracing! 🏎👑 To see our Foundation represented alongside one of the most iconic racing teams in @NASCAR shows our kids from Akron that anything is possible and nothing is out of reach for them. 💚 https://t.co/OIeqoSfjDA

The sponsorship deal was easy to orchestrate as James is a part of Fenway Sports Group, and it was done to highlight the Foundation and it's I Promise program.

Buescher is ranked 23rd in the Cup Series with 388 points. In 20 starts so far, he has had zero wins, one top five finish and five top 10 finishes. In the previous race at Ponoco Raceway, Buescher finished top five in qualifying but finished 29th in the race with just eight points.

LeBron James is excited for partnership with RFK Racing

LeBron James of the LA Lakers attends a 2022 NBA Summer League game

King James is thrilled to hear that his Family Foundation's colors will be displayed on the car during the NASCAR race. It is a great way for the foundation to raise awareness and get known in the world. They are currently helping over 1,500 students with family support, educational resources and other things needed to succeed in academics and beyond.

Michele Campbell, Executive Director of the LeBron James Family Foundation, said, as reported by WYKC's Ben Axelrod:

"To see our Foundation represented alongside one of the most iconic racing teams in NASCAR shows our kids from Akron that anything is possible and nothing is out of reach for them.

"It’s incredible that our partners at RFK Racing have created this opportunity for them to connect with racing in a meaningful way that opens up a whole new world of possibilities for our kids and families."

James tweeted "So Amazing" and exclaimed "Wow" three times when RFK Racing revealed the paint theme.

Fenway Sports Group Chairman Tom Werner said, as reported by WYKC's Ben Axelrod:

"For the students of LeBron James Family Foundation to be represented on the NASCAR track is an important symbolic first step in connecting them with the sport. We hope this special relationship with RFK Racing will provide these talented students with an understanding of all the opportunities available to them as they contemplate their bright future."

