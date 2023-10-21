"For someone who's been dragged... in the media": Paul George grateful to be a role model for young NBA stars amid hardships

Paul George's time with the Indiana Pacers saw the forward cement his place as one of the best young players in the league. George and the Pacers remain competitive in a stacked Eastern Conference that featured the "Big 3" Miami Heat and Derrick Rose's Chicago Bulls. In recent years, it's become clear just how big of an impact George made on younger generations.

George bounced back despite breaking his leg playing for Team USA. In Oklahoma City, he earned MVP consideration for his stellar two-way play.

As the next generation of hoopers joins the NBA, many have controversially cited George as their "GOAT." While speaking with media members this week ahead of the start of the 2023-24 season, George shared his thoughts on being looked up to by so many promising young players.

"It’s a cool moment in my career. For someone who’s been dragged through times in the media for playoff moments or inconsistent moments… It means a lot to me. The league is super talented, right? So many guys that have elite skill sets play at a high level.

"They could very well all be the other guys' favorite players, but to have a special group of kids, ... to have some of the top talents with me being their role model and having that inspiration, it means a lot to me."

NBA players who have named Paul George as their GOAT

Throughout his career, George has dealt with setbacks and criticisms. In addition to the previously mentioned leg injury he sustained while playing for Team USA, he also has dealt with several injuries since joining the LA Clippers.

Although some injuries have kept him out of crucial games, his place as a legend among some of the NBA's best young prospects is already set in stone. As George referenced while speaking to media members, Brandon Miller was one of the players who cited George as the greatest of all time.

During an episode of "Podcast P," Miller cited the moment in which George became his GOAT:

"Indiana Pacers Paul George, especially when you dunked on Birdman. That's my favorite highlight of yours, for sure."

Another young NBA player who believes George is the greatest of all time is LA Clippers rookie KJ Martin. Much like Miller, Martin believes George is the total package. In an interview with Scoop B Robinson, Martin recalled being in awe of George as a kid:

“I mean, he can do a little bit of everything: he has a handle, he can get to the rim, he’s super athletic, and he can shoot the ball. So all this time, Paul George has had the whole package. And that’s what I always saw growing up.”

With the start of the 2023-24 NBA season right around the corner, it's no secret that George and the Clippers are set on winning a title. With young standouts like Terance Mann expected to play a crucial role and former MVP Russell Westbrook on the team from game one, hope is high in LA.