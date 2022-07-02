“‘Forget the friendship, forget the brotherhood, I have had enough’” - Kendrick Perkins says he’s proud of Kevin Durant for putting in a trade request, says it’s the right choice

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving's pairing on the Brooklyn Nets never produced the envisioned results, falling far short. And it appears Durant has had enough, possibly resulting in his trade request on Thursday.

On ESPN's "First Take," analyst and former NBA player Kendrick Perkins praised Durant for requesting a trade. He said it's clear that KD has had enough of the drama that has come with playing alongside Irving.

"‘Forget the friendship, forget the brotherhood, I have had enough,’” Perkins said.

When Irving and Durant, one of the NBA's most dominant players, teamed up in 2019, it seemed as if it was only a matter of time before the Nets would be fighting for a championship. But it hasn't turned into the basketball dream that both were expecting. The Nets were one of the league's most talented teams, but off-the-court drama has held them back.

With Durant and Irving, Brooklyn won only one playoff series and was the only team to get swept in last season's playoffs.

Kevin Durant has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets.

When Kevin Durant decided to team up with Kyrie Irving and join the Brooklyn Nets, the two had the potential to take over the league. They are two of the NBA's most dangerous offensive players, with the ability to take over a game at any moment.

The Nets looked to be onto something special, especially after landing James Harden in January 2020. But eventually the chemistry and tension in the locker room tore the team apart. Harden was eventually traded, Irving continued to miss games and Durant found himself carrying the load by himself numerous times.

For a team that was looking like a potential title contender for years to come, that team is now going to be rebuilding on the fly.

Durant and Irving never got the job done, but they should have plenty of suitors.

Durant, who has four years remaining on his contract, is a 12-time All-Star and a four-time scoring champ. The 2007-08 Rookie of the Year won a pair of championships with the Golden State Warriors (in 2017 and 2018).

One downside to Durant is his age. He'll turn 34 in September, and injuries have sidelined him often in the past three seasons. He has played just 80 of 226 games in the past three seasons.

